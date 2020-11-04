Trevin Giles reveals his heart stopped briefly at UFC on ESPN+ 31

On August 1st, Trevin Giles was warming up in the hallway ready to take on Kevin Holland. However, he fainted and the fight was duly canceled. Giles has now revealed that his heart briefly stopped after he passed out before his fight.

.@TrevinGiles says heart briefly stopped after passing out at UFC on ESPN+ 31, confident incidents were isolated (via @mma_kings) #UFCVegas13 https://t.co/lZAksO48d2 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 2, 2020

In a recent interview, Trevin Giles mentioned:

“It was just me kind of coming out of a daze to one of my cornermen asking me if I’m OK, I’m laying on the ground. The EMS came and everything. Everybody was looking at me. Apparently something weird was going on with my heart that they saw. I ended up getting transported. They looked at me for a little bit.

"Actually, while I was in (the hospital), I was talking to one of my cornermen. He was there sitting there next to me. We were just having a casual conversation and one of the nurses was looking at the monitor. Apparently, from what she said, as I was talking to him, my heart stopped for a longer period of time than usual."

Giles, 28, was soon evaluated by a doctor after the incident, who indicated the duration of his heart beating was not all that unusual. Giles was kept in the hospital for further evaluation, where his heart skipped again.

Luckily for Giles, two months removed from the saga that admitted him into the hospital, he hasn’t had any more flare-ups. He’s confident it won’t happen again and has passed further testing.

Trevin Giles is scheduled to take on Bevon Lewis at UFC on ESPN+ 40

Advertisement

Trevin Giles last fought in the UFC in February earlier this year. Giles won a keenly contested bout against veteran James Krause, who had moved up a weight division to fight at middleweight.

Trevin Giles got the nod on the judges’ scorecard and won the bout via split decision. They were awarded the fight of the night bonus for their efforts.

Who put on the best fight of February? 👊 @ToyoTires pic.twitter.com/NKGFKSXYYm — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2020

Giles will now take on Bevon Lewis at UFC on ESPN+ 40 on November 7th in Las Vegas. The bout will serve as the headliner for the preliminary card. Lewis is one of the fighters discovered through Dana White’s contender series. He is currently 1-2 in the UFC.