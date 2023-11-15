“Tried the Jones route and it didn’t work” - UFC fighter suspended for 9 months after testing positive for cocaine metabolites, fans react

Fans reacted after a UFC fighter was handed a 9-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine metabolites.

According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, UFC middleweight Chad Hanekom, who competed on Dana White's Contender Series, was suspended and received a fine. He competed on the September 5th episode, where he lost a unanimous decision to Dylan Budka.

King tweeted:

"DWCS fighter Chad Hanekom has been suspended nine months and fined $907.04 after he tested positive for cocaine metabolites in connection with his Sept. 5 loss to Dylan Budka, per NSAC."

Fans reacted to the news by sharing their thoughts on Hanekom's choices outside the octagon. They mentioned that UFC fighter took the wrong path to the promotion, while others noted that it affected his performance on the Contender Series, writing:

"He showed up for fight week and partook in Vegas life immediately lmao it's also legal out of competition, so they think he was actively high on coke? Lmao" [@StackedMMA - X]

"That’s why he found a way to blow it to Budka...all makes sense now" [@KoreyKuppe - X]

"If you remember this fight, this story is 1000x more funny" [@dsk_mma - X]

"Cocaine isn't in your system for more than a few days. My man was snorting lines backstage" [@WhiteBreadGross - X]

"Tried the Jones route and it didn’t work. Go figure" [@GCorner13 - X]

"Does he even have to pay the fine if he fights mostly in Africa?" [@DaMattDrucker - X]

It remains to be seen whether the UFC fighter will get another opportunity to earn a contract with the promotion once his suspension is complete or if they will pass as a result of his failed drug test.

What is UFC fighter Chad Hanekom's MMA record?

UFC fighter Chad Hanekom had a decent MMA record prior to competing on Dana White's Contender Series.

The South African has an MMA record of 9-2, with 7 of his wins coming via stoppage. The majority of 'Superman's bouts took place under the Brave CF banner and was riding a three-fight winning streak prior to his bouts against Dylan Budka.

