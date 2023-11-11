Dillon Danis discredits Dana White's Contender Series while firing shots at Sean O'Malley

Dillon Danis isn’t interested in fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series or The Ultimate Fighter to earn a UFC contract.

On October 14, Danis fought for the first time in over four years in a 10-round boxing match against Logan Paul. In round six, ‘El Jefe’ attempted to secure a guillotine choke on Paul, which started a brawl and ended in the jiu-jitsu world champion getting disqualified.

Since then, Danis has returned to social media and begun campaigning for a fight in the UFC. Dana White hasn’t shown much enthusiasm about giving ‘El Jefe’ a chance, but that hasn’t stopped the 30-year-old from broadcasting his wishes.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s live taping of The MMA Hour, Danis was asked about potentially fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series or The Ultimate Fighter to prove that he deserves to fight the UFC.

Danis responded by saying taking a shot at DWCS alum and UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley:

“I would rather retire [than fight on Dana White’s Contender Series]. I’m not Sean O’Malley. I’m bigger than him. I have the most followers of any welterweight in all of MMA. More than [Kamaru] Usman, you can do the checks. No, [Contender Series] is not happening.”

Dillon Danis has fought twice as a professional MMA fighter under the Bellator banner. He utilized his grappling skills in to secure first-round submissions in both match-ups. Following his loss against Logan Paul, Danis officially parted ways with Bellator.

Dillon Danis wants to coach The Ultimate Fighter against Paddy Pimblett

Dillon Danis has called out numerous UFC fighters already. One of those is lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett. During the previously mentioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Danis was asked about potentially fighting on The Ultimate Fighter.

‘El Jefe’ responded by saying he’s only interested in coaching TUF against Pimblett:

“No, [The Ultimate Fighter] is not happening unless I’m a coach with Paddy [Pimblett]. Imagine how many views that does.”

Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut in September 2021. ‘The Baddy’ quickly became a superstar with four consecutive wins, including three inside the distance. He’s scheduled to make his octagon return on December 16 in a UFC 296 main card bout against Tony Ferguson.

