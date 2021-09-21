Ryan Kavanaugh reveals Oscar De La Hoya may fight Vitor Belfort to take 'revenge' for Evander Holyfield

Ryan Kavanaugh has suggested that Oscar De La Hoya could face Vitor' The Phenom' Belfort to avenge Evander Holyfield's recent loss to the Brazilian.

Kavanaugh asserted that Oscar De La Hoya could seek revenge for his fellow boxing icon's loss. The Triller CEO recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

During their conversation, Helwani and Kavanaugh spoke about Jake Paul potentially facing Vitor Belfort in a boxing match. On that note, the Triller boss highlighted the possibility of an Oscar De La Hoya vs. Belfort matchup coming to fruition. Kavanaugh stated:

“What I do think, however – and this is something we didn’t really think about – is that the Oscar De La Hoya-Vitor fight on Thanksgiving (2021), if we can make this happen, has just become much more interesting. Because, for all those people who seem to be upset at Vitor for what just happened with Holyfield, you’ve just made this a much more personal fight, if you will. And Oscar becomes somewhat of, not just his own ‘Golden Boy’, but coming in for revenge for Holyfield. And so, we are in talks with Oscar about having him fight Vitor on Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday, and calling it ‘The Revenge’.”

Helwani proceeded to ask whether this meant that Kavanaugh, Triller and Belfort were moving on from the proposed Belfort-Jake Paul fight. Kavanaugh replied by indicating that they aren't closing the door on that fight, but Belfort wants to fight as often as possible.

Furthermore, Kavanaugh explained that certain sections of the boxing world likely felt that Belfort was wrong in fighting a 58-year-old Holyfield. The Triller boss added that he disagreed with the notion, alluding that he still believes the Belfort-Holyfield fight wasn't unfair to 'The Real Deal.'

Kavanaugh also opined that both Belfort and Holyfield could compete at future Triller events. Moreover, the Triller boss spoke about Oscar De La Hoya being in fighting shape and recovering from his recent battle with COVID-19.

Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya and Jake Paul

Ryan Kavanaugh pointed out that Jake Paul hinted that he’d like to take a short break from boxing after his fight against Tyron Woodley. Kavanaugh said that Paul currently has just one bout left on his Showtime contract, and that’ll probably be a rematch against Woodley.

On that note, Kavanaugh proposed that Triller would like to book Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya for Thanksgiving weekend in November 2021. They'd then book Belfort vs. Jake Paul after 'The Problem Child' faced Woodley in a rematch.

