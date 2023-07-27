Tristan Tate bows down with one-word reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s new middleweight physique for UFC Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi later this year after more than a year away from the sport. The No.4-ranked welterweight recently took to Twitter to show off his physique as he prepares for a move to the middleweight division.

'Borz' shared a photo of himself flexing in front of a mirror, captioning the post:

"Katsaso I coming for you 🤪🤪🤪👊🏼💥"

Tristan Tate, the younger brother of Andrew Tate, responded to the post with one word, stating:

"Boss"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's tweet and Tristan Tate's response below:

Chimaev previously shared footage of himself on FaceTime with the elder of the Tate brothers in May. While the No.4-ranked welterweight did not have an opponent at the time of the call, he invited Andrew Tate to come watch him fight in Abu Dhabi this October. No.7-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa was announced 'Borz's next opponent last week.

It is unclear if the social media personality will be in attendance as he remains on house arrest in Romania as he awaits charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to exploit women. Furthermore, it is unclear if Chimaev will permanently move to the middleweight division after failing to make 170 pounds at UFC 279.

Daniel Cormier advocates for Khamzat Chimaev to receive title opportunity with UFC 294 victory

Khamzat Chimaev has angled for a title opportunity at both welterweight and middleweight over the past year. While neither has come to fruition, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes a victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 294 should ensure that 'Borz' fights for a belt. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former double champ stated:

“If he beats Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev will have earned himself a title fight at 185 pounds, and I don’t think anyone can disagree with that. I don’t believe that beating Gilbert Burns, going up, and now beating Paulo Costa doesn’t get you a championship opportunity. It makes you the No. 1 contender between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (starting at the 7:38 mark):

Cormier added that middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has taken out all of the division's top contenders. 'The Last Stylebender' is targeting a return to the octagon at UFC 293, however, his opponent remains unclear. Furthermore, it is unclear if Chimaev will be able to jump the line and receive a title opportunity with one ranked win at middleweight.