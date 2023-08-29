Tristan Tate gives bold prediction for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis - "Bodyshot"

Tristan Tate has put forth his prediction for the highly-anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Paul (0-1 in professional boxing) is scheduled to return to the boxing ring against Danis, who'll be making his professional boxing debut.

YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul will face BJJ savant and MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a cruiserweight boxing bout. Their showdown will be one of the two headlining matchups for the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on October 14th, 2023.

Heading into their fight, Dillon Danis has unleashed a barrage of offensive remarks and social media posts against Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal. The Paul-Danis rivalry has turned incredibly personal, with both fighters vowing to hurt the other in their eight-round boxing match.

Social media influencer and former kickboxer Tristan Tate has now taken to Twitter to provide his prediction for the boxing match. Earlier this year, 'Talisman' correctly predicted the outcome of Jake Paul's boxing match against MMA legend Nate Diaz.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old has now posted a tweet suggesting that Dillon Danis would defeat Logan Paul with a body shot in the fourth or fifth round. Tate wrote:

"Bookmark this tweet. @dillondanis stops Logan Paul in round 4 or 5. Bodyshot. That’s my prediction."

Expand Tweet

Tristan Tate and his older brother Andrew Tate are under investigation in Romania. The Tates have been accused of human trafficking, forming an organized crime group, and several other crimes. They were arrested in December 2022, jailed for around three months, and later placed under house arrest.

The Tate brothers were officially indicted in June 2023. Their house arrest order was lifted earlier this month (August 2023). As of this time, the Tates still aren't allowed to leave Romania owing to the ongoing investigation.

Dillon Danis could be replaced by another fighter in a boxing match against Logan Paul

Apart from the Danis-Paul match, the Misfits boxing card's other headlining matchup has YouTube superstar KSI facing Tommy Fury. A few days back, Danis, Paul, KSI, and Tommy Fury partook in a press conference to promote the event. The press conference spiraled out of control, with Paul eventually throwing a piece of cake at Danis, after which the latter was reportedly escorted out of the venue.

Moreover, the official face-offs at the press conference witnessed Logan Paul pose against the Danis-Paul matchup's backup/replacement fighter, former UFC star Mike Perry. In a tweet, Danis subsequently indicated that the promoters didn't value him and that he should perhaps withdraw from the fight.

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis has lately garnered a reputation for withdrawing from fights, as he did against KSI a few months ago. As a result, many have been speculating that 'El Jefe' might pull out of his fight against Logan Paul. Further fuelling that speculation, Mike Perry responded to Danis' tweet by insinuating that he'll take over from the BJJ expert and replace him against Paul. Perry tweeted:

"I’ll take it from here man"

Expand Tweet