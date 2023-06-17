Tristan Tate’s reckless comment on Adolf Hitler’s photo goes viral, fans react

Former kickboxer turned social media influencer Andrew Tate has quickly become renowned for his controversial takes on Twitter. Recently, his brother Tristan Tate has taken his fair share of the spotlight too.
Both of the Tate brothers are currently under house arrest in their adopted country of Romania. Both are expected in court in the near future on charges of organised crime, rape and human trafficking.
However, that hasn’t stopped them from being highly active on Twitter, with Tristan Tate coming under serious fire for an ill-advised comment earlier today.
User Rev Laskaris posted a photo that compared current Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky to infamous Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, a controversial take in its own right.
Tate, though, instantly drew the ire of fans for his response which simply stated the following:
“The man on the right was winning when this photo was taken.”
He then confirmed his take on the current war between Russia and Ukraine by labelling the latter the “bad guys”.
Unsurprisingly, many fans were horrified by these views, and responded in kind.
Tristan Tate Twitter controversy: What did Andrew Tate’s brother say about Ibiza?
While it wasn’t quite as controversial as his comments on Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, another subject that Tristan Tate has recently spoken out on is the party island of Ibiza.
Former UFC star Darren Till initially took to Twitter to slam the Balearic island, but he was soon joined by Tate, who stated the following:
“I hate people who jump to (Ibiza’s) defence. “omg but it has nice mountains and countrysides though! 1. We know that’s not why you’re there, you’re buzzed out of your mind in every photo. 2. Yes it does...but if that were your reason for going you’d instead choose Italy. GTFOH.”
Tristan has also taken to Twitter today to defend his brother Andrew after a number of fans felt that he mocked Islam by reading the Quran while wearing only a pair of Muay Thai shorts:
The Tate brothers are still awaiting trial for their alleged crimes in Romania, although they claimed recently that five of the human trafficking charges against them have been dropped.