Tristan Tate’s reckless comment on Adolf Hitler’s photo goes viral, fans react

Former kickboxer turned social media influencer Andrew Tate has quickly become renowned for his controversial takes on Twitter. Recently, his brother Tristan Tate has taken his fair share of the spotlight too.

Both of the Tate brothers are currently under house arrest in their adopted country of Romania. Both are expected in court in the near future on charges of organised crime, rape and human trafficking.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from being highly active on Twitter, with Tristan Tate coming under serious fire for an ill-advised comment earlier today.

User Rev Laskaris posted a photo that compared current Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky to infamous Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, a controversial take in its own right.

Tate, though, instantly drew the ire of fans for his response which simply stated the following:

“The man on the right was winning when this photo was taken.”

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING The man on the right was winning when this photo was taken. @REVMAXXING The man on the right was winning when this photo was taken.

He then confirmed his take on the current war between Russia and Ukraine by labelling the latter the “bad guys”.

Unsurprisingly, many fans were horrified by these views, and responded in kind.

Oleksandr Shevtsov @ShevtsovUA @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING When 2nd best army in the world invades you, having enormous early success and step-by-step you push them back and huge part of eventually taken territory is deoccupied doesn't look like loss tbh. @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING When 2nd best army in the world invades you, having enormous early success and step-by-step you push them back and huge part of eventually taken territory is deoccupied doesn't look like loss tbh.

Mattheo @TheSlythlord @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING Pretty weird thing to say without context, what is your point? @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING Pretty weird thing to say without context, what is your point?

willpowerz gaming @willpowerz123 @TateTheTalisman @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING Would you say that if your mum dad, sister, auntie, uncle all got put to the gas chamber you talk about your back ground your dad been black then you make a statement that Hitler was winning well done @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING Would you say that if your mum dad, sister, auntie, uncle all got put to the gas chamber you talk about your back ground your dad been black then you make a statement that Hitler was winning well done @TateTheTalisman

InfoFinder @IFinder123 @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING Wow. One killed 6 million Jews and you choose to make Hitler looks 'cool'? @TateTheTalisman @REVMAXXING Wow. One killed 6 million Jews and you choose to make Hitler looks 'cool'?

Tristan Tate Twitter controversy: What did Andrew Tate’s brother say about Ibiza?

While it wasn’t quite as controversial as his comments on Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, another subject that Tristan Tate has recently spoken out on is the party island of Ibiza.

Former UFC star Darren Till initially took to Twitter to slam the Balearic island, but he was soon joined by Tate, who stated the following:

“I hate people who jump to (Ibiza’s) defence. “omg but it has nice mountains and countrysides though! 1. We know that’s not why you’re there, you’re buzzed out of your mind in every photo. 2. Yes it does...but if that were your reason for going you’d instead choose Italy. GTFOH.”

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman @jakeshieldsajj



1. We know that’s not why you’re there, you’re buzzed out of your brain in every photo.



2. Yes it does … but if that were your reason for going you’d instead choose Italy.



GTFOH @darrentill2 I hate people who jump to its defence. “omg but it has nice mountains and countrysides though!”.1. We know that’s not why you’re there, you’re buzzed out of your brain in every photo.2. Yes it does … but if that were your reason for going you’d instead choose Italy.GTFOH @jakeshieldsajj @darrentill2 I hate people who jump to its defence. “omg but it has nice mountains and countrysides though!”.1. We know that’s not why you’re there, you’re buzzed out of your brain in every photo.2. Yes it does … but if that were your reason for going you’d instead choose Italy.GTFOH

Tristan has also taken to Twitter today to defend his brother Andrew after a number of fans felt that he mocked Islam by reading the Quran while wearing only a pair of Muay Thai shorts:

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times.



I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all.



It actually upsets me to see “Muslims” attack him, I know how very hard he tries. When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times.I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all.It actually upsets me to see “Muslims” attack him, I know how very hard he tries.

The Tate brothers are still awaiting trial for their alleged crimes in Romania, although they claimed recently that five of the human trafficking charges against them have been dropped.

Poll : 0 votes