"Rather sniff Susan Boyle's as*****" - Andrew Tate's brother and two UFC stars express their disgust towards famous party destination Ibiza

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate might be under house arrest right now, but that hasn’t stopped him from speaking out on numerous subjects, often causing stirs on the internet.

‘Cobra’ has quickly become renowned for his outspoken nature, but equally outspoken is his brother Tristan Tate.

Recently, Tristan, who is under house arrest like his brother, spoke out on the subject of famous party destination Ibiza, prompted by two former UFC stars.

Initially, the subject was brought up by former welterweight title challenger Darren Till. ‘The Gorilla’, apparently unprompted, tweeted the following:

“One place on Earth is Ibiza and I don’t know why. But one thing I know for certain is that if I ever go which will be soon. I would rather sniff Susan Boyle’s a**hole than go anywhere near thag (sic) sh*thole which looks like OBeach Ibiza.”

This was quickly followed by a reply from another former UFC welterweight title challenger, Jake Shields, who had the following to say:

“Ibiza is a total sh*thole.”

From there, it was the turn of Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan, who was slightly more verbose than Shields.

"I hate people who jump to its defence. “omg but it has nice mountains and countrysides though!”".

"1. We know that’s not why you’re there, you’re buzzed out of your mind in every photo."

"2. Yes it does... but if that were your reason for going you’d instead choose Italy."

"GTFOH”

Finally, Till responded to this post with a simple gif from the US series The Office.

Unsurprisingly, a handful of fans jumped to the defense of the party Island, although one inadvertantly semeed to confirm Tristan Tate’s point.

Danny Savage @thatdannysavage @TateTheTalisman @jakeshieldsajj @darrentill2 I live in Ibiza for the nice mountains countryside, and the vibe, the people, the food, the multicultural environment to bring up my kids. It's not all about the parties and the shitholes. Italy is nothing like it. @TateTheTalisman @jakeshieldsajj @darrentill2 I live in Ibiza for the nice mountains countryside, and the vibe, the people, the food, the multicultural environment to bring up my kids. It's not all about the parties and the shitholes. Italy is nothing like it.

Andrew Tate brother: What did Tristan Tate say to Darren Till about cryptocurrency?

Controversial social media guru Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have not only backed former UFC star Darren Till on the subject of Ibiza recently.

‘The Gorilla’ took to Twitter earlier this month to claim that he’d 'lost all of his money in crypto', sharing a photo along with the statement.

Tristan Tate then replied, stating the following joke towards Till:

“If you haven’t pawned the watch yet you’re still above water. Sell it and buy sh*tcoins :)”

In comedic fashion, Till then responded again.

Since then, Till and the Tate brothers have continued their friendly online banter, with ‘Cobra’ responding to the former UFC star’s tweets about women and his recent court appearance for driving offences.

