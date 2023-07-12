Tristan Tate shuts down user accusing him of owning a "brothel"

Former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate and his youner brother Tristan Tate remain big news on social media as they await a date for their upcoming trial.

The Tate brothers were officially charged with a number of crimes last month, including r*pe and human trafficking.

It was revealed last week that the brothers will remain under house arrest in Romania until July 31, with an official date for their trial still yet to be revealed.

Both brothers have vehemently denied all of the accusations levied against them, and today saw Tristan Tate lash out on his Twitter account, once again professing his innocence.

“The world is shocked to find out that although I’ve been accused of human trafficking it’s nothing to do with pimping or selling people.

That’s what it means, that’s what the media think I do now.

The accusation is that I control the finances of my friends' TikTok accounts.”

This tweet was replied to, however, by user @kandixrated, who simply stated the following:

“U had a brothel.”

Naturally, it didn’t take Tristan Tate long to hit back at the user. The influencer aimed the following barb at her, suggesting she's a wh*re - as derived from her Twitter name that includes an eggplant and a water squirt; commonly s*xual emojis.

“Look for a job elsewhere, I don’t own one.”

Tristan Tate controversy: What did the influencer say about “getting lucky”?

Like his older brother Andrew, Tristan Tate is no stranger to stirring up controversy online. Most recently, the former kickboxer used his Twitter page to hit out at men who use the term “get lucky” when it comes to s*x, labelling them “dorks”.

“If you refer to s*x as “getting lucky” you’re a loser. Especially if you’re married. “Got lucky last night” how about I punch you in the face dork?”

Prior to this, he also caused a stir on Twitter by claiming that he missed the British Empire, something that caused another user on the platform to label him a white supremacist.

Tate was quick to respond to this, too, claiming to be “half black” in order to shoot the claims down.

“Sorry to break it to you old lady, but I’m half black.”

