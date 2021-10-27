Watch: Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi grapples with 'heavyweight legend' Devon Larratt

Heavyweight arm-wrestling legend Devon Larratt was involved in a friendly grappling match with Tristar head coach Firas Zahabi at the gym's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The pair squared off in a no-time limit fight to the finish bout. Zahabi ended up submitting Larratt with a heel hook.

Watch Devon Larratt grappling with Firas Zahabi below:

Firas Zahabi is a world-renowned MMA coach. He has trained the likes of former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre, former Bellator welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald and former WEC bantamweight champ Miguel Torres. Zahabi is a jiu-jitsu black belt and trainer as well.

Meanwhile, Devon Larratt is the No.1-ranked arm-wrestler in North America and is considered one of the greatest of all time. He currently holds the right-hand legacy hammer, which is a symbolic representation of the world's best arm-wrestler. Larratt has also previously held the left-handed legacy hammer in the past.

Devon Larratt was trained by Firas Zahabi for his exhibition boxing debut against Hafthor Bjornsson

Hafthor Bjornsson, who is known for playing the role of Gregor 'The Mountain' Clegane on the HBO series Game of Thrones, was scheduled to take on fellow strongman Eddie Hall in an exhibition boxing matchup last month.

However, Hall suffered a torn bicep and had to withdraw from the bout. Devon Larratt stepped in a month before the encounter to face Bjornsson.

Mirror Fighting @MirrorFighting

mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/b… Thor Bjornsson stops Devon Larratt in first round of farcical mismatch Thor Bjornsson stops Devon Larratt in first round of farcical mismatch

mirror.co.uk/sport/boxing/b… https://t.co/dMFTMVWA8p

Larratt trained at fellow Canadian Firas Zahabi's Tristar Gym in Quebec to get himself ready for his boxing debut.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Despite that, Hafthor Bjornsson defeated Devon Larratt via TKO in the first of six three-minute rounds in Dubai, UAE, on September 18.

'No Limits' is set to return to arm-wrestling by putting his legacy hammer on the line against John Brzenk in December. The former retired Brzenk holds a 3-1 win-loss record over his upcoming opponent.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Harvey Leonard