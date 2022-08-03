"You're supposed to be a world-class fighter, and you're stomping on someone's hat" - True Geordie explains how he feels Conor McGregor has "alienated" his fan base over the years

YouTuber and podcaster True Geordie has explained how Conor McGregor has alienated his fan base over the years. In a video posted to the True Geordie Xtra YouTube channel, Geordie spoke about McGregor stomping on a person’s hat.

The hat was thrown at McGregor during his 34th birthday party in Ibiza on July 14. As seen in a video posted by to Instagram, McGregor mocks the person who threw the hat and then angrily stomps on it.

Geordie addressed the video and alluded to the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion's numerous public altercations in recent years.

From punching an elderly gentleman at an Irish pub in 2019 to scuffling with rapper MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Conor McGregor’s anger has frequently gotten the better of him. Geordie suggested that the UFC megastar’s erratic behavior has reduced his fan base. Geordie stated:

“Conor has alienated his whole fan base by acting like a big weirdo. And now, me included; I don’t root for him in a fight. I don’t give a sh** if he wins or loses.”

“The guy throws a hat at Conor on his birthday bash in Ibiza... And [McGregor] throws it on the floor, and he stamps on it in such an aggressive way... What are you on? What are you doing? You know you’re supposed to be a world-class fighter, and you’re stomping on someone’s hat.”

Is a Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier quadrilogy on the cards when the Irishman makes his UFC return?

It's believed that Conor McGregor will likely return in February/March 2023. McGregor is still recovering from a leg injury he sustained in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Intriguingly, Conor McGregor warned that their rivalry is far from over. While McGregor has several potential opponents he could face in his comeback fight, a possible quadrilogy matchup against Poirier wouldn’t be too farfetched either.

Furthermore, both McGregor and Poirier have hinted at moving to welterweight in the future. Nevertheless, a recent development in regards to Poirier’s career might derail a potential McGregor quadrilogy.

‘The Diamond’ has been linked to a fight against Michael Chandler next. That said, neither McGregor’s nor Poirier’s respective opponents and exact comeback dates have been officially confirmed as of yet.

