"True Warrior" - Fans react as Jiri Prochazka shares training snaps from picturesque Slovak mountains

Jiri Prochazka recently shared his training photos captured amid the breathtaking landscapes of the Slovak mountains.

The MMA community has witnessed various unconventional training approaches from fighters over the years, but none appear to match the intensity displayed by Prochazka. Known for his relentless pursuit of excellence in fight preparation, he goes to great lengths to push his limits.

Alongside his regular MMA training at Jetsaam Gym in Brno, Czech Republic, 'Denisa' frequently retreats to the forest for isolated training sessions. Occasionally, he also provides insights into his unique methods, which involve striking a tree 500 times daily and practicing with a Katana, a traditional Samurai sword.

Prochazka recently posted a series of photos from his latest training session in the Slovak mountains. The images capture the former light heavyweight champion meditating at the summit and cycling through the natural surroundings. He captioned the Instagram post:

"Beauty of the Slovak mountains //\\"

Check out Jiri Prochazka's post below:

Fans responded to Prochazka's training photos with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"You love being in nature's beauty and biking. No wonder you’re my favorite current active fighter!!!!"

Another wrote:

"True Warrior!!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Bro has already started preparing for a new fight."

Credits: @jirkaprochazka on Instagram

'Denisa' is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 last month. The landmark event marked his return to action following his first promotional loss against reigning champion Alex Pereira at UFC 295 last November.

Prochazka claimed the 205-pound title by submitting then-champion Glover Teixeira with a rear-naked choke at UFC 275 in June 2022. However, the 31-year-old Czech native faced adversity when a severe shoulder injury compelled him to withdraw from the rematch against Teixeira at UFC 282. Consequently, he chose to vacate the title to maintain the division's progress.

What inspired Jiri Prochazka to embrace Samurai traditions?

Jiri Prochazka's fighting style is undeniably one-of-a-kind. Known for his unorthodox behavior, the former light heavyweight champion has been affectionately dubbed 'The Czech Samurai,' a title he earned during his formative years in Japan under the RIZIN promotion.

Prochazka, dedicated to the martial principles of the Bushido code, integrates occasional non-traditional methods into his training routine. While not a literal Samurai, 'Denisa' frequently includes the Katana in his regimen.

The ritual began nearly a decade ago when his coach presented him with a copy of 'The Book of Five Rings,' authored by the renowned Japanese swordsman Miyamoto Musashi. The profound insights from this text have significantly influenced Prochazka's approach.

During an interview with GiveMeSport in 2022, Prochazka discussed his deep admiration for Musashi and his teachings:

"I don’t know a lot of Samurai, just a few warriors, true warriors. But I think the most important person in my life is Miyamoto Musashi because of his book and his life. For me, he was so inspirational."