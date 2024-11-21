"Truest love on the planet," "Nothing like a Daddy Daughter bond" - Conor McGregor's father-daughter moment wins over fans

A snap of Conor McGregor entertaining his daughter aboard a private jet has drawn the attention of fans on Instagram. The Irishman can be seen sitting on a chair while facing his daughter, and their mouths are wide open, likely roaring at each other for fun.

It is an oft-forgotten side of McGregor, who has taken on his role as a father seriously, going to great lengths to bond with his children. Most fans are instead acquainted with the deeply serious competitor who still fancies himself the world's best fighter.

However, catching a glimpse of this side of McGregor appears to have melted the hearts of fans aplenty, who flocked to the comment section of the Instagram post to share their thoughts. One fan praised the bond between fathers and daughters in relation to McGregor and his own.

"Nothing like a Daddy Daughter bond"

Naturally, some comments asked about McGregor's much-rumored comeback.

"Comeback season champ"

However, the comments quickly returned to the topic at hand.

"Father and daughter love is the truest love on planet"

For now, McGregor appears to be enjoying his time with his family while focusing on his business endeavors. However, rumors continue to circulate regarding his eventual octagon return given his previously scheduled fight at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, a broken toe forced McGregor out of the matchup. As a result, 'Iron' ultimately went on to rematch Charles Oliveira at UFC 309, losing via unanimous decision.

How many children does Conor McGregor have?

Conor McGregor and his longtime fiancée Dee Devlin have four children together. The couple welcomed their first child together, Conor Jr., in 2017. Two years later, they had a daughter, Croia. In 2021, they welcomed their second son, Rian, with 'The Notorious' expressing his thrill.

Check out Conor McGregor wrestling his son:

Then, two more years afterward, the couple had their, thus far, fourth and final child, a son called Mack.

