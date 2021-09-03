"Truly a special talent" - Daniel Cormier is confident Max Holloway is going to be a champion again

The MMA community is aware of the brotherhood between UFC legend Daniel Cormier and former featherweight champion Max Holloway. From their friendly feud for the 'daddest man on the planet' title to their friendship outside the octagon, the duo never fails to entertain fans.

Daniel Cormier recently praised Max Holloway for his talent and skills inside the octagon. While on ESPN answering fan questions, 'DC' praised Holloway owing to his phenomenal performance against Calvin Kattar. Cormier said:

"I do see Max Holloway as a champion again, because after watching black shorts, long hair, 700-punch throwing, 500-punch landing Max Holloway on Fight Island, I can't really see how many people can compete with this guy. He is truly a special talent."

The history of the comical relationship between Max Holloway and Daniel Cormier dates back to when 'Blessed' called out 'DC' in a post-fight interview at UFC 240 after defeating Frankie Edgar.

"Hey, if they need a heavyweight for 'DC' next month, let me know! Daddest man on the planet, you're gonna get it! exclaimed Max Holloway.

Daniel Cormier finally responded to Max Holloway's numerous callouts when the duo took to social media back in December 2020 to answer fan questions.

As a reminder, here are just some of @BlessedMMA's callouts of @dc_mma over the years.



Daniel Cormier hilariously excludes Max Holloway from his top 5 Hawaiian fighters' list

The banter seemed to continue as Daniel Cormier gave a feisty reply to Max Holloway for unfollowing him on Instagram. The former UFC double-champion listed his top five Hawaiian fighters to ever compete in the UFC but deliberately excluded 'Blessed' from the list.

"...and then I go to the top 5 Hawaiian fighters, and people are going, 'hey, this is great list!'. Sorry Max, you can't take offense whenever we're just speaking facts, I love you Max Holloway, but it's hard for me to get you on these lists!" exclaimed Cormier.

