"I've had enough" - Daniel Cormier calls out Max Holloway for 'Daddest Man on the Planet' title

Daniel Cormier has sent a funny message to former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. The retired MMA fighter-turned analyst is in an ongoing friendly feud with 'The Blessed One'.

The two have been exchanging blows in verbal sparring for the title of the "Daddest Man on the Planet." According to Max Holloway, he is the true and deserving titleholder, while Cormier is an impostor.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Holloway explained his relationship with the UFC color commentator and analyst.

"I would say definitely like a big brother-little brother kind of stuff, you know. I'm just gonna keep poking the bear. And it just so happens that he does look like a bear. So, I'll just keep poking him…Like I said, I got nothing but love for the guy. I like to believe I'm the 'daddest man on the planet,' and he likes to think so he is that. I don't know where he's coming up with that. Just because you sneeze and throw your back doesn't make you the 'Daddest Man on the Planet'."

Keeping the hilarious beef going, Cormier replied to Max Holloway on his Twitter account.

"This is it, I've had enough. Me vs. Max Holloway. Send me the date and location, Holloway. I'm already 1-0 against you since I won the [NFL] Madden game," wrote Cormier, referring to a friendly match they had playing the American Football simulation game.

This is it, I’ve had enough. Me vs @BlessedMMA send me the date and location Holloway. I’m already 1-0 against you since I won the madden game. 😊 https://t.co/z7VQVyujuJ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 28, 2021

"Finally," Max Holloway wrote back.

Max Holloway and Daniel Cormier's beef

UFC 231 Holloway v Ortega

Max Holloway and Daniel Cormier have a funny relationship that keeps on growing. For years now, the amicable dispute has been going on since Cormier retired from his professional MMA career back in 2019.

"I can't even remember how DC entered my life. He's like the kid who sits at your lunch table and talks to you just so he can eat some of your food. Now here we are... my big brother. DC is still and will always be the number one pound for pound-for-pound Daddest Man on the Planet," Max Holloway wrote when Cormier announced his retirement.

But since then, the friendship has taken a weird turn, as the two MMA fighters now have fun calling each other out at any given opportunity. The latest installment to the conflict was an NFL Madden match.