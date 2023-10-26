"Tuff Daddy Slim" - Austin Turpin shows off swollen face after Power Slap 5 loss; fans hail his toughness

Fans are impressed with the toughness Austin Turpin showcased at Power Slap 5.

On Wednesday, October 25, Dana White’s slap-fighting league returned to the UFC Apex for an event featuring four title fights. One of those matchups showcased Turpin, also known as ‘Turp Daddy Slim', looking to dethrone the light heavyweight champion, Ron ‘Wolverine’ Bata.

Turpin didn’t have a good start, as he didn’t land cleanly in round one. Luckily for him, he began building momentum throughout the fight despite enduring plenty of damage. Once the dust settled, ‘Wolverine’ retained his title by unanimous decision.

Shortly after the fight, the right side of Turpin’s face began swelling up. Earlier today, he provided an update on Instagram that showed his face had blown up due to the damage. He captioned the social media post with the following:

“Keeo an eye out for me!”

Fans filled the comment section with Praise for Austin Turpin’s toughness, including the following people saying:

“Still a f*cking legend”

“You a warrior brother”

“Your awesome mate! Just shows how tough you are bro”

“💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 warriors never back down”

“Tuff Daddy Slim 👍🤟”

“Epic fight!! You guys are warriors!! Can’t wait to see you bounce back brother! 👏👏👏”

“always a god and legend keep f*cking going and don’t give up 🔥🔥🔥”

‘Wolverine’ wasn’t the only striker to retain his title at Power Slap 5. The other two reigning champions, John ‘The Machine’ Davis and Damien ‘The Bell’ Dibbell, also defended their thrones. In the main event, Koa ‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ Viernes won the inaugural super heavyweight title.

Who is Austin Turpin?

Austin Turpin was born in Jacksonville, Florida, which he proudly represents with a “Duval” whenever he gets a chance. The 28-year-old separated himself from other contenders with a 4-0 Power Slap record, including three wins inside the distance.

‘Turp Daddy Slim’ wasn’t able to claim a Power Slap title on Wednesday. With that said, he has proven there’s a chance for him to be a superstar in the promotion due to his relentless trash talk and warrior spirit. It’ll be intriguing to see if and when he gets a rematch against Ron ‘Wolverine’ Bata.

