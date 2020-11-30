Twitter praises UFC champion Israel Adesanya for his superb commentary during the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight

While UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is at the peak of his prowess as far as active MMA competition is concerned, the New Zealander has a career ready for him post-retirement.

In the recently concluded Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view, Israel Adesanya served as a guest commentator.

The commentary table consisted of legends such as ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard and broadcasting genius Mauro Ranallo. It didn’t lack entertainment either as Grammy-winning rap legend Snoop Dogg was present as well.

However, Israel Adesanya held his own in his first appearance on a major event as a commentator.

It is common knowledge that Israel Adesanya was a prolific kickboxer before transitioning to mixed martial arts, eventually reaching the pinnacle of the fiercely contested UFC middleweight division.

‘The Last Stylenender’ was 75-5 in kickboxing before beginning his thus far undefeated journey in the sport of mixed martial arts.

His striking ability in the Octagon, especially his boxing, is second to none and therefore few were surprised when the 185-pound king was chosen to commentate on the highly anticipated card.

Interestingly, the development was nothing more than a coincidence.

Izzy was expected to fly back to his home country of New Zealand to begin his training camp for his purported upcoming bout against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

However, he was stranded in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to get home.

The PPV promoters then contacted him and he agreed on doing the job of a commentator, having clearly stated that he is a huge fan of both boxers involved in the main event, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

It turned out to be a happy turn of events as fans were highly impressed by the fighter's commentary skills and knowledge of the sport.

Appreciations pour in for Israel Adesanya for his commentary during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV

Undefeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) will join the broadcast booth for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight on Nov. 28 https://t.co/kjOHtgvLBC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 21, 2020

So proud of our man Israel @stylebender Adesanya and his great commentary work on tonight’s @MikeTyson vs @RealRoyJonesJr presented by @triller. Bravo Izzy 👏👏👏 and great work by my teammates @tim_simpson2, Jordan Lee @ParadigmSports — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) November 29, 2020

Apart from your matches,I've never watched a match complete but if you're talking then I'm definitely interested in watching 😌😌 — one girl like that🙄 (@ejiro_sarah) November 23, 2020

Thank you @triller for putting on a show! Great to see two legends going at and showing off their skills while in their 50s. @MikeTyson @RoyJonesJrFA Accompanied by some great Commentary from @SnoopDogg and @stylebender. pic.twitter.com/mY0DYoveTo — Evan Schlensker (@ESchlensker) November 29, 2020

@stylebender commentary is like a poetry just like his fighting style. Let's go @MikeTyson . Never saw him fight, blessed to see him fight now. #tysonvsjones #TysonJonesJr — shivam panwar (@shivampanwar2) November 29, 2020

KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK MIKE,THE CARD SOUNDS AMAZING.*!!! -ZAC🤴 https://t.co/OyaiqhLUrc — CHECKMATE. THIS IS THE BBC.BAD BOY RECORDS./BAD BO (@seanginoc8) November 21, 2020

@stylebender and mauro on the mic.. already classic. Iz better go hit a windmill for the culture. #MikeTyson #tysonvsjonesjr — 2 chinned scorpio ... moon (@OMEGAJACKSON914) November 29, 2020

my favorite fighter israel adesanya is commentating mike tyson’s return to the ring this is fucking insane — wine daddy (@anglosaxofone) November 29, 2020

Well, Iron Mike Tyson is one entertaining son of a bitch, lol.



Very happily surprised to see that Israel Adesanya was one of the commentators. That kid can do anything he wants. Uber talented. — North End Rick (@NorthEndRick) November 29, 2020

I love @stylebender having the clout to be a commentator on this Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight. respect! #TysonvsJones — JASON EDGE (@Doubt_Evrything) November 29, 2020

Mauro Ranallo, Snoop Dog and Israel Adesanya on commentary for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Hussein A #FreeHandwash #FreeCrow (@HusseinALZein45) November 29, 2020

Mad respect to @MikeTyson and @RoyJonesJrFA they still got it plus the whole event was dope. And how about @stylebender commentating the fights the man has a lot of knowledge and sounded like a vet out there #boxing #tysonvsjones #cantplayboxing — Allen_miller 🇩🇪 (@allenmi43873973) November 29, 2020

@MikeTyson rolling back the clock and outworking Roy Jones, but @stylebender and @SnoopDogg were sprinkle the stardust. — The Urbane Afroman (@BlackBoyThinkin) November 29, 2020

@stylebender doing a great job out theee breaking down @MikeTyson and Roy Jones, up there with legendary @SugarRayLeonard and @SnoopDogg shits crazy — Jem (@BBQNEXTDOOR) November 29, 2020

People aren’t talking enough about how well Israel Adesanya is calling the Mike Tyson fight. Mans got a future calling fights! @stylebender @ufc — John Luke Arrington (@JLArrington89) November 29, 2020

