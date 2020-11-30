Twitter praises UFC champion Israel Adesanya for his superb commentary during the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight

While UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is at the peak of his prowess as far as active MMA competition is concerned, the New Zealander has a career ready for him post-retirement.
In the recently concluded Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view, Israel Adesanya served as a guest commentator.
The commentary table consisted of legends such as ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard and broadcasting genius Mauro Ranallo. It didn’t lack entertainment either as Grammy-winning rap legend Snoop Dogg was present as well.
However, Israel Adesanya held his own in his first appearance on a major event as a commentator.
It is common knowledge that Israel Adesanya was a prolific kickboxer before transitioning to mixed martial arts, eventually reaching the pinnacle of the fiercely contested UFC middleweight division.
‘The Last Stylenender’ was 75-5 in kickboxing before beginning his thus far undefeated journey in the sport of mixed martial arts.
His striking ability in the Octagon, especially his boxing, is second to none and therefore few were surprised when the 185-pound king was chosen to commentate on the highly anticipated card.
Interestingly, the development was nothing more than a coincidence.
Izzy was expected to fly back to his home country of New Zealand to begin his training camp for his purported upcoming bout against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.
However, he was stranded in the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to get home.
The PPV promoters then contacted him and he agreed on doing the job of a commentator, having clearly stated that he is a huge fan of both boxers involved in the main event, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.
It turned out to be a happy turn of events as fans were highly impressed by the fighter's commentary skills and knowledge of the sport.