"Two of the best strikers in the world”- Stephen Thompson sparring with Muay Thai legend Saenchai has fans pumped

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is one of MMA's most talented strikers, and holds a kickboxing record of 57-0.

'Wonderboy' is also one of the sport's most likeable characters, and has garnered a large following due to both his persona and his performances in the octagon.

Thompson was recently captured training with Muay Thai legend Saenchai, which caused much excitement amongst fans. Many, including Joe Rogan and world champion Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison, regard Saenchai as the GOAT of the art of eight limbs.

Footage of the sparring session between Stephen Thompson and Saenchai was uploaded to the Thai's Instagram page. Both fighters were showcasing incredible control of their strikes, much to the delight of fans.

Saenchai posted this:

"Thanks @wonderboymma for this sparring, i had a lot of fun."

Stephen Thompson commented on Saenchai's post, and wrote this:

"Anytime my friend had such an awesome time hanging out with you and the @yokkao team you guys are awesome."

See the fan reactions below:

"Two of the best strikers in the world, just chillin"

"Hey all you tough guys this is what light sparring looks like"

"This is how you respectfully spar someone with no ego"

"And of course the only dude on the planet who know how to spar correctly with the legend is the nicest dude on the planet"

"Legends"

"A very rare double 🐐🐐 sighting"

"I wished my sparring sessions were that playful haha"

"Men who’ve afforded don’t need to prove anything"

"Amazing how Saenchai makes everyone back up"

Stephen Thompson shares his future plans following Kamaru Usman callout

Stephen Thompson was scheduled to take on Michel Pereira at UFC 291 on July 30.

However, Pereira missed weight by three pounds, and 'Wonderboy' opted not to continue with the fight given his opponent's situation. Thompson had previously lost to an opponent who had missed weight, when he fought Darren Till at UFC Liverpool in 2018, which he stated influenced his decision not to fight Pereira.

Stephen Thompson released a YouTube video in the aftermath of UFC 291 to discuss his future, and he hinted at a possible fight with Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' had called 'Wonderboy' out during a prior interview, and Thompson responded by saying this:

"Kamaru Usman calls me out... let's freaking go! I mean, I was willing to fight the [Jack Della Maddalenas], the Ian Garrys, the Shavkats, but then you've got the No.1 contender, the former UFC champ calling me out... Let's make this fight happen."

Watch the video below from 2:30: