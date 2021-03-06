"Two of my sons are fighting" - Israel Adesanya pokes fun at middleweight contenders ahead of UFC 259

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is moving up to challenge Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Ahead of his headliner bout this Saturday, Israel Adesanya had a chat with the UFC crew after the UFC 259 weigh-ins. Here, Izzy talked about his future title defense plans for the 185 lbs division. He ridiculed two of his previous opponents, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, by calling them his "sons".

"Two of my sons are fighting; Robert and Costa are fighting soon... The Italian (Marvin Vettori) and Darren Till are fighting. Brunson and Holland are fighting as well. I'd like to fight Till, I've already stated that. He just has to win, keep doing some work and winning."

Israel Adesanya is not keen on defending the LHW title as much as the MW title. The Kiwi wants to follow in the footsteps of Anderson Silva and showcase his skillset at the 205 lbs bracket.

"I don't know if it's as much, but I do plan on defending it, a couple times. Like the way Anderson did. Going up to Light heavyweight and showcasing. I want to do that with this belt" said Israel Adesanya.

In a recent interview with UFC.com, Israel Adesanya explained his intentions behind making the move to Light Heavyweight.

“When it’s all said and done, people can be like, ‘It’s a wrap. He’s the one. He’s the (greatest of all-time). You weren’t around in ‘The Stylebender Era,’ when he was calling out Romero when he ain’t have to, when he was dismantling people early in his career, when he jumped up to light heavyweight and f***** up Jan Blachowicz.’”

Who will fight Israel Adesanya next at Middleweight?

Jared Cannonier, who Israel Adesanya once called the dark horse of the Middleweight division, was the champion's next preferred choice of opponent. However, after Cannonier's defeat to Robert Whittaker at UFC 254, it seems that the matchup won't come to fruition.

Robert Whittaker currently holds the number one contender spot at Middleweight. The Aussie is set to face Paulo Costa, who was defeated by Adesanya last year at UFC 253. The winner of this upcoming bout could be next in line for a title shot.

Darren Till vs Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland are the other two matchups that the champion has his eyes set on. Who do you think deserves a shot at the title against Adesanya next?

