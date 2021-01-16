Two title fights reportedly in the works for UFC 260 in March 

Ariel Helwani broke the news on Twitter that UFC Champions — Stipe Miocic and Alexander Volkanovski — will purportedly be defending their belts on March 27. While Stipe Miocic will take part in a rematch against Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkanovksi will face Brian Ortega in the second PPV event for March.

Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, defended his title against Daniel Cormier at UFC 252. This was Miocic's third encounter with Cormier inside the octagon and he ended the trilogy by coming out victorious via unanimous decision.

Now, the heavyweight champ is speculated to make his return at UFC 260. The Ohio native will face No. 1 ranked heavyweight, Francis Ngannou. In their previous bout, Stipe Miocic was able to secure a victory via a unanimous decision. Francis Ngannou has since won 3 of his last 4 bouts, including a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Francis Ngannou in 2020:

1 fight

1 KO

20 seconds

Just a scary human



Ngannou is currently on a 4 fight win streak and waiting for his rematch with Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/wLG6KEFLDU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 29, 2020

Also at UFC 260, Alexander 'The Great' Volkanovski will be defending his featherweight title for the second time. Coming off two consecutive victories over former featherweight champion, Max Holloway, Alexander Volkanovski will defend the 145 lbs title against California-based jiu-jitsu black belt, Brian Ortega.

Per sources, the current plan for March’s second UFC PPV, on March 27, is for it to feature:



Stipe Miocic x Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title



&



Alexander Volkanovski x Brian Ortega for the 145 title.



However, neither fight is finalized just yet or officially agreed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 16, 2021

Who are the two title challengers at UFC 260 for Stipe Miocic and Alexander Volkanovski?

Known as 'T-city', Brian Ortega faced Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Island 6 and came out victorious via unanimous decision. Ortega went on a two-year-long hiatus after losing to Max Holloway at UFC 231. The refinements that Ortega brought in his game were apparent in his fight against 'The Korean Zombie'. It will be interesting to keep an eye on how a much more focussed Brian Ortega fares in a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Facing the heavyweight king Stipe Miocic will be knockout artist, Francis Ngannou. In their first fight, Ngannou threw haymakers in hopes of catching Miocic clean. Instead, Stipe Miocic managed to out-wrestle Francis Ngannou.

As the rounds proceeded further, it was apparent that Ngannou was tired out. For their rematch, Francis Ngannou claims to have enhanced his ground game and has his eyes set on the heavyweight championship.

The fights have not been finalized as of now. However, with two titles on the line, UFC 260 seems to be a treat for the fans.