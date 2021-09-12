Fact check: Tyron Woodley was not arrested for stalking rival Jake Paul's California residence 

Two weeks after Tyron Woodley faced Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match and lost via split decision, the news of his arrest surfaced on the internet.

However, the news is not true.

Local authorities did not pick up the former UFC welterweight champion in Calabasas, California, for stalking Jake Paul's residence.

The rumor was started as a prank by a website named MMAFPress that specializes in publishing fake news on mixed martial arts and boxing.

"MMAFPress is here to provide the premiere fake press that you can trust from the sport of UFC, everything written on this website is purely for entertainment purposes and we do not consider ourselves to be reporting factual news," says the description on the website.

The article by MMAFPress claimed that Tyron Woodley was arrested early Friday morning from outside Jake Paul's California residence and charged with 'stalking'. It also stated that the reason behind Woodley's actions was to get the rematch with Jake Paul.

You can read the full fake article on Tyron Woodley here.

The website has previously published similar prank articles on other fighters. One such article was posted ahead of UFC Vegas 36, claiming that Las Vegas authorities arrested Darren Till before his fight with Derek Brunson.

Jake Paul shoots down possibilities of a rematch with Tyron Woodley

While the rumor of Tyron Woodley ending up in front of Jake Paul's house asking for a rematch is completely false, it is true that a second installment of the fight might not happen after all.

Immediately after losing the decision to Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley demanded a rematch as he believed he won the fight. Ahead of the bout, both the fighters agreed to the wager that the loser would get 'I Love Jake Paul/I love Tyron Woodley' tattooed permanently somewhere on their body.

Jake Paul stated that he would need to see the tattoo to guarantee a rematch, while Tyron Woodley said that he would get the ink done if a second fight is booked. It can be assumed that Jake Paul was indeed serious about the bet, as he invited celebrity tattoo artist Katherine Flores a.k.a 'Tatu Baby' to the pay-per-view event to do the honors.

'The Problem Child' even posted a set of 'guidelines' for Tyron Woodley to follow while getting the ink done.

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3x2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

In a recent Instagram Live with FightHype, Tyron Woodley revealed that Jake Paul and his team have been avoiding conversations about a rematch.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, seemed disinterested in the rematch on the Full Send podcast.

"The tattoo was a bet before this fight. It was the loser had to get the tattoo. So now he’s trying to change it to make it for the rematch. It doesn’t make sense [to fight him again]. If he would have gotten the tattoo now and that clip goes viral and everyone’s like ‘Jake do it,’ I’d be like, ‘I kind of have to do this.’ But he f*cked up," Jake Paul said.

Edited by Avinash Tewari