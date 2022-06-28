"Thought you wanted some smoke" - Tyson Fury calls out Francis Ngannou for "proper" fight at Wembley Stadium

Tyson Fury has just called out Francis Ngannou for a big stadium fight at the end of 2022, and he used a number of chicken emojis to do it.

A superfight between Fury and Ngannou has looked inevitable since 'The Predator' was allowed to climb into the ring following Fury's latest win over Dillian Whyte in April. Ngannou's contract with the UFC reportedly expires sometime near the end of 2022, and both men have expressed interest in a 'special rules' bout.

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in a boxing ring with MMA gloves. Hybrid rules. That's the pitch. Wow. #FuryWhyte https://t.co/lAnGPuSrX7

In a new Twitter post, Fury seemed to insinuate Ngannou was wavering on his commitment to the bout. Adding a chicken emoji on top of Ngannou's head, the heavyweight champion wrote:

"Thought you wanted some smoke @francis_ngannou 🐓 Lets do a propper fight! Wembley Stadium 2022"

Francis Ngannou was quick to reply, writing:

"Don't you dare think that I take my eyes out of you. You're still my priority! I'm coming for all the smoke 💨💨💨. 2023."

Ngannou added:

"What do you mean when you say "PROPER" fight? because I'm a real fighter, and I can make it a la carte for you since you can't handle it all"

Francis Ngannou is still recovering from a knee injury that will keep him out of competition until the end of the year. Even if the 'special rules' bout with Tyson Fury involves more than just five ounce MMA gloves, 'The Predator' will need to put in a solid training camp if he hopes to defeat Fury. So it's no surprise that Ngannou is saying 2023 is the year they'll end up clashing.

Tyson Fury agrees to $1 million bet on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Tyson Fury's little brother Tommy Fury is set to fight Jake Paul on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, and there's more riding on the fight than just pride. After some prodding from Paul on Twitter, Tyson Fury has agreed to a $1 million dollar bet on the result of the bout.

In a recent Twitter video, Fury declared:

“Hey Jakey boy, I hear you wanna bet a bigger bet than a hundred thousand dollars. You want a bigger bet mo********er? You want a million dollars? Let's do it, holler at your boy. And hey Jakey, I want to see this million dollars in escrow sucker, 'cause I don't think you've got a million dollars. And I ain't talking about crypto, I'm talking about real US greenbacks mo********er.”

Tyson Fury's comments about crypto-currency tie back to a recent claim from Jake Paul's brother Logan, who claimed his little brother is 'poor' after putting his $40 million in boxing earnings into crypto just before the market took massive losses earlier this year.

