Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder reportedly made 25 times more than all UFC 270 fighters combined

In their trilogy fight alone, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder together reportedly earned 25 times the combined amount of all fighters on the UFC 270 card.

The pay-per-view saw a string of entertaining bouts, including two intriguing title showdowns. Former flyweight king Brandon Moreno earned $200,000 compared to Deiveson Figueiredo's $150,000 for their instant classic.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou walked away with $600,000, while Ciryl Gane received $500,000 after the main event came to an end.

To many, the numbers don't accurately represent what the UFC fighters sacrifice on a day-to-day basis. Furthermore, the comparison to professional boxing is a stark one.

A tweet from The Sporting News' Andreas Hale illustrates the disparity in greater detail:

"The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million. Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder. Wilder made $20 million. Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED. Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue."

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale



Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder.



Wilder made $20 million.



Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED.



Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million.Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder.Wilder made $20 million.Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED.Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million. Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder. Wilder made $20 million. Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED. Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn’t an issue. https://t.co/xYXxXLGvX8

What happened in Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3?

In October 2021, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder collided for the third time as their epic saga finally came to an end in Las Vegas.

Fury got the better of 'The Bronze Bomber' in the rematch after a draw in their first bout. In their third fight, Wilder made some key adjustments to set up what can only be described as one of the greatest heavyweight fights in recent memory.

Both individuals put everything they had into the epic battle before Fury finally knocked Wilder out in the 11th round.

Also Read Article Continues below

There's been talk of Fury going toe-to-toe with Francis Ngannou. However, that's merely speculation for now as the uncertainty surrounding the future of 'The Predator' in the UFC continues.

Edited by Aziel Karthak