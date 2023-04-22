Tyson Fury to fight in London, Nate Diaz chokes out Logan Paul lookalike, Conor McGregor wants trilogy fight: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

#3. Tyson Fury reportedly set for London clash against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tyson Fury has put the boxing world on notice after latest reports suggested that 'The Gypsy King' is set to defend the WBC heavyweight title against Andy Ruiz Jr. on July 22.

July 22nd Tyson Fury vs Andy Ruiz is official!July 22nd Tyson Fury vs Andy Ruiz is official! July 22nd 🇬🇧 https://t.co/1MC16nGt8p

Tyson Fury last stepped into the ring back in December for his trilogy bout against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fury was impressive throughout and eventually secured a TKO victory in the 10th round. The 34-year-old was then expected to book a fight against Oleksandr Usyk this summer, but the bout failed to materialize after multiple attempts.

Fans of the British heavyweight champion are excited to see their man return after he teased the fight announcement on his Instagram. In the clip, Fury works out in the gym before stating a "monstrous" fight is on the cards.

Watch the clip here:

Andy Ruiz Jr. shot to stardom when he TKO'd Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden back in December 2019. The result is considered by many to be one of the biggest upsets of the modern boxing era.

After losing against Joshua in their rematch, 'Destroyer' has impressed with back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz. Should the bout officially go ahead between Ruiz Jr. and Fury, it could make for a highly entertaining affair.

#2. MMA fighter Nate Diaz chokes out Logan Paul lookalike in street brawl

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has continued to live up to his reputation after the Stockton-born fighter was caught choking out a person during a street brawl in New Orleans.

Diaz was originally ringside at the Misfits Boxing's MF & DAZN: X Series 006 event in support of his teammate Chris Avila, who was fighting on the card. Chaos soon ensued, however, as the 38-year-old was caught on video throwing a bottle of water at Chase DeMoor, a Misfits boxer sitting behind him in the crowd.

The pair were then held apart by security before Diaz and his entourage were removed from the building. The controversy didn't end there as footage later showed Diaz and his team brawling in the streets outside the venue.

In the shocking video, Diaz locks in a guillotine against somebody who looks remarkably similar to Logan Paul, before the Stockton native lands a knee to the body and chokes him unconscious.

Watch the video here:

Initial reports from the brawl suggested that it was Logan Paul who had been choked out, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the difference. Twitter user @positivty_1o1 had even found a photo of Paul standing with the lookalike that Diaz fought with.

"That's the guy btw"

#1. Conor McGregor open to trilogy bout with Nate Diaz after calling him out

Following Nate Diaz's antics at the latest Misfits Boxing event, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the situation and call out his former rival.

The Irishman was, at first, enjoying the drama and hoped it would continue throughout the night:

"Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let's go Nate! Hahaha"

The Irish MMA superstar soon followed up with a compliment to his former rival, highlighting the knee he threw during the brawl:

"Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa"

The former UFC double champion soon returned to form, however, after claiming he would have no problems against Diaz in the clinch. McGregor even went as far as to say he doesn't believe he will have any issues against any MMA fighter, which may serve as a warning to Michael Chandler:

"I mince Nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced."

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz's rivalry is one of the most infamous throughout the history of MMA. Diaz stepped in as a late replacement for Rafael dos Anjos back in March 2016 and stunned the world by handing 'The Notorious' the first loss of his UFC career via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

The pair then ran it back in August 2016, which saw McGregor have his hand raised via majority decision after an epic back-and-forth contest. With both men holding one victory over the other, a trilogy bout between them has always been on the cards.

Neither Conor McGregor nor Nate Diaz has ever ruled out running it back a third time, and it could prove to be one of the biggest fights in MMA history should they ever pull the trigger.

