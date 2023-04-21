Tyson Fury's "monstrous" return reportedly set for July in London

Reports are emerging that boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to defend his coveted WBC title against Andy Ruiz on July 22nd. This impending matchup will be Fury's first since an undisputed bout with Oleksandr Usyk failed to materialize.

The Brit's return to the ring has been eagerly anticipated by his fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news of his next opponent. His last outing was in December, where he scored an impressive 10th-round TKO victory over Derek Chisora in a highly anticipated trilogy fight. Tyson Fury recently teased his upcoming bout on Instagram Stories and labeled it an "absolutely monstrous fight.”

Andy Ruiz is a fighter with a wealth of experience and skill, having demonstrated his prowess in the ring by flooring Luis Ortiz twice en route to a hard-fought unanimous-decision victory in his most recent fight in September. He has been calling out for a fight against 'The Gypsy King' for some time now and it looks like his persistence has finally paid off.

When Tyson Fury squandered $2 million attempting to dodge the Deontay Wilder trilogy

Tyson Fury suffered a hefty loss of $2 million due to his third fight against Deontay Wilder, which took place in October 2021. Fury had no desire to face Wilder again after their 2020 rematch, where he won a largely one-sided affair with an 7th-round technical knockout. Fury had instead tried to arrange a highly-anticipated clash with Anthony Joshua, but it didn't materialize despite his efforts to make it happen, including taking legal action.

Despite his reluctance, 'The Gypsy King' eventually faced Wilder for the third time, and it turned out to be an instant classic, with the British fighter winning by 11th-round KO. While many fans were happy to see the fight happen, Fury was left with a financial hit from the effort he put in to avoid it.

In an interview with TalkSport, Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, confirmed this information:

"With Wilder, they inforced the clause. It's for the loser to enforce the rematch clause, so Wilder asked for it and went to court and went before a judge... Fury didn't want to go down that road, because it cost him nearly $2 million dollars in legal fees fighting that."

Check out Warren's entire remarks:

