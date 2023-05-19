Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones: Height, weight, reach comparison 

Tyson Fury and Jon Jones have recently gone back-and-forth on Twitter, with both men declaring themselves as the greatest fighter on the planet. The pair have grabbed the attention of fans so much so that it almost appears that they have forgotten about Jones' long-standing rivalry with Francis Ngannou.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



#UFC #MMA #Boxing | @ufc Jon Jones issues a direct challenge to Tyson Fury in an attempt to address the questions raised by the boxing champ Jon Jones issues a direct challenge to Tyson Fury in an attempt to address the questions raised by the boxing champ 😳#UFC #MMA #Boxing | @ufc https://t.co/xCbHkMGzO2

'Bones' and Ngannou have traded words for years, and speculation about the UFC organizing a fight between them raged on for quite a while. The former UFC heavyweight champion's recent signing appears to have put a possible fight with Jones to bed, but not according to Ngannou's coach.

Given that all three men have laid claim to being the baddest man on the planet, let's see how each fighter measures up to the others by looking at their height, weight and reach.

Tyson Fury is easily the tallest of the three fighters, with 'The Gypsy King' measuring a staggering 6ft 9in (2.06m). Fury's highest recorded weight for a fight came against Deontay Wilder in 2021, for their trology fight, where he weighed in at 277 pounds. 'The Gypsy King' has a healthy reach of 85 inches.

Jon Jones, should he choose to fight Fury, would have a severe height disadvantage. 'Bones' measures at 6ft 4in (1.93 m) tall, but will not struggle as much in either the weight or the reach comparisons. Jones weighed in at 248 pounds for his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, and has an impressive reach of 84.5 inches.

Francis Ngannou, arguably the most intimidating of the three from an aesthetic perspective, has very similar measurements to Jon Jones. 'The Predator' is 6ft 4in (1.93 m) tall, and weighed in at 250 pounds in his last UFC fight. Ngannou also boasts a considerable reach, with a measurement of 83 inches.

Tyson Fury issues invitation to Jon Jones to face him in the boxing ring

Tyson Fury and Jon Jones have traded words on Twitter following comments made by Joe Rogan about who would win between the two heavyweight fighters. Rogan believed that Fury would stand no chance in a 'real fight' between the pair, as Jones will be far more skilled in the realms of wrestling and grappling.

'The Gypsy King' has now taken to Twitter to issue an offer to Jon Jones to face him in the squared circle, and claimed that 'Bones' is a great fighter but not a great boxer. He said this:

"I see Jon Jones has piped up. Jon, you're talking about me in a cage. I'm not a cage fighter mate, I'm a boxer. The best boxer, actually. So if you want to come into a boxing ring and fight me, be my guest. Let me know. You don't have to call anybody else, no Dana [White], nobody. You call me, cause it's a boxing fight and I'm the boss in this game. Me. You're a great fighter, Jon, but you're definitely no boxer. That's for sure"

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring…



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring… ‼️ Tyson Fury responds to Jon Jones and challenges him to a fight in the boxing ring…[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/Pa5chumnH7

Poll : 0 votes