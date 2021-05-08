Mike Tyson predicts how Floyd Mayweather does against both Paul brothers

Boxing legend Mike Tyson believes Floyd Mayweather would destroy the Paul brothers in a boxing match.

Mayweather and Logan Paul are set to square off on June 6, 2021, but after Jake got into a scuffle with Floyd at a press conference earlier this week, many wonder whether or not Mayweather vs. Jake Paul is going to end up being the bigger fight.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather face off for the first time. It's happening 👀 pic.twitter.com/w8qtZKG2Co — BroBible (@BroBible) May 6, 2021

Mike Tyson weighs in on the chaos:

Jake has been making the most noise in the world of combat sports given his 3-0 professional record, whereas Logan only has a pair of fights against fellow YouTuber KSI to his name - neither of which he’s won.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson recently fought Roy Jones Jr. in his own comeback. The expectation is that he will continue to take on veterans in “legend” match-ups in the next few months and potentially even years.

However, when TMZ Sports recently asked him about Mayweather & the Paul brothers, Tyson didn’t seem to be all too invested.

“No [Jake Paul wouldn’t do well against Mayweather], he’d get beat up pretty bad.”

Tyson was also asked whether or not he would take a fight against either Logan or Jake. He responded by saying he wouldn’t because he “loves those guys” - although he generally didn’t seem to be particularly interested in what TMZ had to say.

We all know Mike Tyson to be one of the baddest men on the planet, and as we look ahead to the future, it still feels like there’s a long way to go before a heavyweight boxer like him comes along again.

FULL VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul brawl at the Mayweather vs. Paul Press Conference at Hard Rock Stadium pic.twitter.com/9njORvYumj — SAINT (@saint) May 6, 2021

We’re talking about the kind of maverick - no pun intended - who completely shifted the focus of boxing at this level. Sure, he’s getting involved in all of this YouTube chaos right now, but that’s only because Tyson is a smart businessman, and he understands the kind of money these guys are going to pull in.

He’s been through his ups and downs, but Mike Tyson continues to serve as one of the most prolific figures that the sport has to offer in 2021 and beyond.