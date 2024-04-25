"U and your criminal friends got problems coming" - Mark Hunt hints at continuing to battle Dana White through lawsuits

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt was embroiled in a legal battle against the UFC president Dana White for six long years. Although the case seemingly ended last year, the latest social media post from Hunt suggested otherwise.

Hunt alleged fraud and conspiracy against UFC and Brock Lesnar in connection to his UFC 200 bout. Although Hunt lost the bout via unanimous decision, it was later revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for a banned substance, estrogen blocker clomiphene, ahead of the fight.

Hunt did not manage to prove in his lawsuit that he was knowingly misled into fighting Lesnar at UFC 200 despite the latter's anti-doping violations.

Hunt took to Instagram in his latest post and threatened that White has legal troubles coming his way. He also made reference to American rapper Diddy's recent run-in with the law and wrote:

"A little birdy told me u and your criminal friends got problems coming dont worry @danawhite they will put u in the VIP section with pdiddy u can all have a bumming party [party popper emoji] #dasseiiiitttt HA HA [squinting face with tongue emoji]."

After the case was dismissed by a federal judge last year, White had remarked on Hunt's delusion and referenced the high legal fees that were due.

Dana White reacts to hockey players fistfighting

Dana White was full of praise for hockey players after he watched clips of them fighting on the ice rink during a match.

The North American version of ice hockey has an established tradition of fighting which is observed according to an unwritten set of rules known as 'the code'. White watched a clip of National Hockey League players brawling and even hurting each other with grievous injuries.

White lauded the players for their grit and skill:

"Yeah, listen, all these hockey dudes are tough, man. I have nothing but respect for guys who play hockey. These guys were on skates, their stick is crooked, they are bent over, and they are going 100 miles an hour, right? And they are shooting at a net where the guy who's standing in front of it is as big as the net and anybody can take your head off at any moment. And you actually have the fistfight on skates."

