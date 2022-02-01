"No one's done more for fighter pay than Jake Paul" - Brendan Schaub warns Dana White he will lose battle against 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul recently took his war against Dana White a notch higher by releasing a diss track. Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has warned White about playing against Paul in his own backyard.

According to Schaub, Paul's journey as an undefeated boxer and an advocate of fighter pay is nothing short of amazing. Schaub believes Dana White will lose social media battles with Paul despite having a sound marketing team.

On a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

"No one's done more for fighter pay than Jake Paul. How insane is that. Three years ago like, 'Hey you know YouTuber Jake Paul?' like, 'Yeah, what about him?' 'Oh, he's gonna be undefeated in boxing, he's been making 40 million dollars off boxing and then he's also gonna be on the forefront of getting fighters paid.' Like, 'You're out of your goddamn mind'. It's amazing. Again, Dana's team and the UFC, the best in marketing by far. But when it comes to f***ing with these young kids, and this YouTube and this Instagram, YouTube, social media culture, they just can't keep up. This isn't their game. They are gonna lose every single time."

Watch Brendan Schaub's video below:

Jake Paul claims his earnings will help fighters

Paul and Dana White have made no secret of their dislike for each other. According to Paul, his recent diss track is an attempt to overthrow the authoritative figure of White.

'The Problem Child' also claimed that the earnings from his diss track will go towards helping fighters. However, he didn't provide any specifics regarding who he will work with to support fighters and their pay.

Paul told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

“We’re just putting it to any funds or foundations that help fighters and donating it to different various organizations. We actually fractionalized the music video as an NFT. We’re fractionalizing the video as an NFT, so people can donate and own a piece of the music video. And the donations are, again, going to various organizations that help fighters in any which way.”

Catch the latest episode of The MMA Hour below:

