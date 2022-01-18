Michael Bisping believes attack on Conor McGregor's pub was a planned act of violence

Conor McGregor's pub, the Black Forge Inn, was recently attacked with petrol bombs. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has now weighed in on the recent attack.

According to Bisping, the attack could only have been a planned one since two pipe bombs were also found near the entrance of the pub. During a recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' said:

"Some people threw petrol bombs, molotov cocktails, a bottle filled with gasoline and a burning rag on top of it. You throw that through a window, what happens? Phew! The place sets on fire. The patrons in there will then look exit the building and as they tried to exit out the front door, there was two f***ing pipe bombs that never detonated. Sounds like terrorism. I mean, that's a planned attack. If I'm understanding that correctly. By all accounts and I've read that in a lot of newspapers online. You know, I've read it online in a bunch of different places. They all said that there were two pipe bombs that never went off, after a petrol bomb attack on the back of the pub. You know, that sounds premeditated."

Conor McGregor was not present during the attack

According to reports, miscreants threw two petrol bombs at The Black Forge Inn and also left two pipe-bombs near the entrance.

A statement from Conor McGregor's team confirmed that the UFC superstar was not present at the pub during the attack. The statement read:

"After hours last night it appears that criminals made an unprovoked effort to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn. There was no damage done to any patrons, employees or the Forge and Mr. McGregor was not on the premises at the time of the incident. The gardai have opened an investigation into the event. We are open and busy as always."

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police force, is currently looking for the criminals and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Conor McGregor purchased the property for a whopping £2 million in 2019 and has been frequently present there in recent times.

