Conor McGregor seemingly vies for prestigious Michelin star in latest post about his pub The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn was recently attacked with petrol bombs following a tasting event organized by the Irishman. However, McGregor's enthusiasm does not seem to have been deterred in any way following the incident.

'The Notorious' megastar was back in his pub enjoying a glass of Irish stout soon after the attack. In his most recent Instagram post, McGregor appeared to be vying for the prestigious Michelin star for his watering hole.

"You never know who you’ll meet at the black forge Ireland, this cat. Michelin food for sure you will meet! For damn sure! @michelinguide The best Irish whiskey you will meet. @properwhiskey The best Irish Dublin brewed stout @forgedirishstout! 100%! Hello best cocktails. Music and Sound systems. TVs HD 8K. A true Ireland masterpiece. Dublin Twelve Ireland."

A Michelin star is the ultimate hallmark of culinary excellence. Factors taken into account are the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed in their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency, both over time and across the entire menu.

The star system was first introduced in 1926, with a single star denoting 'a very good restaurant'. The second and third stars were added in 1933, with two stars meaning 'excellent cooking that is worth a detour', and three stars meaning 'exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey'.

The attack on Conor McGregor's pub

Conor McGregor's pub came under a petrol bomb attack after hours on Wednesday night. It was also reported that aside from the petrol bombs, two pipe bombs were also found near the entrance of the pub.

A source told Dublin Live that two men were spotted heading towards the pub ahead of the bombing. The source said:

"There was two people allegedly spotted on scooters who passed the establishment at the time and next thing they were being chased by two others who had come out of the property. McGregor had been holding a taste testing menu in the pub so the alleged attackers may have assumed he was inside."

