Watch: When Dustin Poirier shared an endearing moment with Max Holloway's son Rush after UFC 236 win

Old footage has emerged of Dustin Poirier consoling Max Holloway's son Rush after their interim title war at UFC 236.

On that night in April 2019, the power and consistent boxing of Dustin Poirier was simply too much for Max Holloway to handle. 'The Diamond' pulled out the decision victory, taking a 2-0 lead in his series with 'Blessed'. That eventually led him down the road to a unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. While that didn't go his way, the win over Holloway will forever be remembered as one of the UFC lightweight division's finest title contests.

One thing we all like to see after fights like this is sportsmanship. In the following clip, Poirier showcases that by speaking with a heartbroken Rush Holloway:

“Hey, your dad’s a champion, brother. Alright, Rush? Your dad is fine. He’s good.”

Holloway has gone 3-2 since that night with wins over Frankie Edgar, Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez alongside consecutive defeats to current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Later this year, Holloway hopes to land a trilogy fight with 'The Great' to finally settle their rivalry once and for all.

What's next for Dustin Poirier?

After his defeat to Khabib, Dustin Poirier was able to string together three nice wins to land him right back at the front door of a lightweight title shot. He defeated Dan Hooker in an unbelievably fun war before seeing off the challenge of Conor McGregor not once, but twice.

A meeting with Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 soon followed. Unfortunately for Poirier, he wasn't able to get over the finish line as he lost another title fight via submission.

In terms of the next step, a few different options have been presented to him. Conor McGregor is hungry to throw down with the Louisiana native for a fourth time but it doesn't appear as if the feeling is mutual.

Above all else, the leading contender right now is Nate Diaz. Between the constant trash talk and Diaz wanting to find a way out of his contract, it seems almost inevitable that it's going to happen.

