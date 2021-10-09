When James Krause fought Trevin Giles on 24-hours' notice at UFC 247

James Krause agreed to fight Trevin Giles at UFC 247 on just a day's notice. Giles was supposed to fight Antonio Arroyo but he had issues with cramping up after he weighed-in for the bout. Arroyo was pulled out of his bout against Trevin Giles by UFC doctors.

The UFC wanted to keep Giles on the UFC 247 card because he's a police officer in Houston and many people in the city were looking forward to seeing him fight. Giles agreed to fight Krause and the bout became official after his medical exams were approved and he was cleared to compete.

Krause usually fights in the lightweight and welterweight divisions but he successfully managed to weigh in at 183.5 pounds to face Giles in a middleweight bout. The 35-year-old displayed his fighting spirit by stepping up on ultra-short notice to fight in a heavier weight class.

The bout between Krause and Giles was declared the 'Fight of the Night' at UFC 247. There was constant back and forth action between the two and the fight went the distance. Giles was declared the winner with a controversial split decision over the MMA veteran.

James Krause was upset upon learning that one of the Texas judges, Joe Soliz, had a potential conflict of interest in the bout. Soliz had previously trained under Eric Williams, who cornered Giles in the fight.

Krause dominated Giles in the first round by controlling much of the action on the floor. Soliz was the only judge to award Giles the first round.

James Krause is also a highly respected MMA coach. The 35-year-old owns Glory MMA & Fitness in Missouri and he has been coaching 13 UFC fighters there. Krause helped Megan Anderson prepare for her title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 256.

James Krause stepped up to face Claudio Silva on short-notice at UFC Fight Island 6. The bout went the distance and Krause won via a unanimous decision.

