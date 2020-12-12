UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Predictions, Odds and Picks for UFC PPV

UFC 256 is merely hours away and it promises to be an enthralling card with numerous great fights on offer.

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defends his belt against Mexican challenger Brandon Moreno.

Both fighters fought 3 weeks ago at UFC 255. Following early stoppage wins for both, this fight was scheduled before the champion could even exit the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

History will be made as this fight will now hold the record as the bout where the champion had the least amount of turnaround time between title defenses.

In the co-main event, Brazilian submission master Charles Oliveira will look to extend his 7-fight win streak by defeating Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ on the other hand will look to bounce back from a devastating loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May.

The lightweight bout is seen as a pivotal fight with UFC president Dana White mentioning that the winner of the bout could be fighting for the 155-pound strap next.

Kevin Holland steps inside the Octagon for the 5th time as he takes on BJJ Master Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza in another important bout at 185-pounds.

Mackenzie Dern would be looking to make it 3 wins in a row against Brazilian sensation Virna ‘Carcara’ Jandiroba.

In the main card opener, former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos would be looking to stop his 3-fight losing streak against undefeated French prospect Ciryl Gane.

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Odds

Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo (-325) vs Brandon Moreno (+250) – UFC Men’s flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson (-170) vs Charles Oliveira (+140) – Men’s lightweight

Mackenzie Dern (-200) vs Virna Jandiroba (+160) – Women’s strawweight

Kevin Holland (-110) vs Ronaldo Souza (-120) – Men’s middleweight

Junior dos Santos (+325) vs Ciryl Gane (-450) – Men’s heavyweight

Preliminary Card

Prelims

Cub Swanson (+130) vs Daniel Pineda (-160) – Men’s featherweight

Renato Moicano (+120) vs Rafael Fiziev (-150) – Men’s lightweight

Gavin Tucker (+135) vs Billy Quarantillo (-165) – Men’s featherweight

Tecia Torres (-549) vs Sam Hughes (+450) – Women’s strawweight

Early Prelims

Chase Hooper (-340) vs Peter Barrett (+260) – Men’s featherweight

*All odds sourced from oddsshark.com at the time of publishing and are subject to changes

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno predictions

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno – UFC Men’s flyweight championship

This fight promises blink-and-you-miss type of action.

Both the champion and the challenger are really fast fighters, even by flyweight standards. Both are known to have exciting styles and the power of Figueiredo opposite the workrate of Moreno should make for keen juxtaposition.

Additionally, neither Figueiredo nor Moreno has been finished in their MMA careers. That stat may change at UFC 256.

While Moreno is supremely talented and gutsy, the champion definitely has the power advantage and - as evident during the weigh-ins - a whole lot meaner.

Moreno might just find himself a step behind the champion in the fight.

Prediction: Deiveson Figueiredo via KO in the first round

Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira – Men’s lightweight

In what promises to be one of the most entertaining fights of the year, two stalwarts collide with title implications on the line.

Oliveira is a submission specialist and will try to trap Ferguson in one of his patented locks. ‘El Cucuy’ though is a 10th planet BJJ blacn belt and will be anything but easy to pick apart.

Ferguson will also look to utilize his unique striking and insane output to try and tire out Oliveira. However, 2 of the last 3 wins for the Brazilian have come via to his underrated striking.

If Oliveira is unable to take Ferguson down, expect this fight to be a battle of attrition on the feet. Ferguson holds the edge in that department. Expect this one to go all the way to the third round with a late finish for 'El Cucuy'.

Prediction: Tony Ferguson via TKO in the third round

