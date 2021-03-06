UFC 259 Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC is all set to host one of the biggest cards in the promotion's history on March 6, 2021, Saturday.

UFC 259 will see two champions lock horns over the 205-pounds title as light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defends his belt against middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson in the main event. In the other title fight of the card, bantamweight champ Petr Yan will take on Aljamain Sterling in his first title defense.

How to watch UFC 259 legally

Instead of streaming the massive fight card via illegal Crackstream and Reddit streams, here's how you can watch UFC 259 legally.

USA

Viewers from the United States can stream the early prelims of UFC 259 by purchasing UFC Fight Pass as usual. The card will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT in the US.

The prelims will continue to be shown on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ from 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The pay-per-view card will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+ from 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT.

Existing customers of ESPN+ subscription can purchase the pay-per-view event at $69.99 only. Non-subscribers can go for the economic bundle package of $89.99 where you together purchase the pay-per-view and an annual subscription of ESPN+ and save nearly 30 percent on the regular cost.

A separate ESPN+ subscription will cost you $59.99 yearly or $5.99 monthly.

UK

Fans from the UK will have to tune into BT Sport 2 to witness all the live action from UFC 259. The UFC 259 main card will be simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. The app is downloadable and streamable on any device supporting iOS or Android, including PlayStation and XBox.

Customers with BT Broadband can simply add BT TV and BT Sport to their packages with an extra of £15.00 per month. Alternatively, there is a 'Big Sport' package available at £40 per month, which provides access to all BT Sport channels, including BT Sport 2.

If you are not a BT customer, you can still access UFC 259 legally. All you have to do is sign up for the BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25.

EE mobile customers can sign up for a free three-month trial of BT Sport with any-time cancelation by simply texting 'SPORT' to 150.

In the UK, the early prelims start at 11 PM GMT on March 6, Saturday, while the prelims carry on to the next day, starting at 1 AM GMT on March 7, Sunday. The main card will commence at 3 AM GMT.

India

It will already be the next day in India when the UFC 259 early prelims start. The main card will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) and simulcasted on the Sony LIV app from 8:30 AM IST on March 7, Sunday.

The early prelims of Fight Pass start at 4:30 AM IST, while the prelims begin at 6:30 AM IST.