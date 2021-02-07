UFC 259: Does entering the UFC Best Seats competition cost money?

It is entirely free to enter the UFC Best Seats promotion. However, the competition is only open for legal permanent residents of the United States who are older than 21 years of age.

One lucky winner and a guest will be awarded a round trip flight for two to Las Vegas, Nevada, besides hotel accommodations, free attendance to UFC 259 at the UFC Apex, and a unique custom fight kit, all worth $3,000.

To be eligible to win, competitors have to register at the UFC Best Seats website during the timeframe in which the promotion is valid. The registration form includes full name, e-mail address, complete home address, mobile phone number, and consenting to the official terms and conditions.

The enrollment period for the UFC Best Seats promotion began January 22 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time and will end on Sunday, February 21 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The details of the competition were revealed by an excited UFC president Dana White, who seems delighted to welcome fans to a live event in the United States for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

"For the last eight months, all UFC live events have been held on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, or at the Apex here in Las Vegas. We had a small group of fans at our last event on Fight Island - and it was awesome to have that type of energy back in the building. But we've never been able to have fans attend UFC live events at the Apex - until now," White revealed about UFC Best Seats. "You can win the ultimate exclusive UFC fan experience and be the first to attend a live pay per view event. Inside the Apex, one lucky winner and a guest will get round trip airfare hotel accommodations. I'll give you a bunch of UFC gear. And best of all, you'll be the only fans in the Apex for UFC 259 Saturday, March 6 in Las Vegas. Go to UFC Best Seats and enter. This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity. Do not miss out. Sign up for UFC Best Seats right now."

What fights the winner of UFC Best Seats will watch at UFC 259?

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

The lucky winner and guest of the UFC Best Seats promotion will have the opportunity to watch three title fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

One of the most awaited bouts of the year between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya for the light heavyweight title will serve as the main event. Champions Amanda Nunes and Petr Yan will also defend their belts against challengers Megan Anderson and Aljamain Sterling.

This is the full UFC 259 fight card that the UFC Best Seats winner will be able to watch in loco:

Jan Blachowicz versus Israel Adesanya (light heavyweight title fight)

Amanda Nunes versus Megan Anderson (women's featherweight title fight)

Petr Yan versus Aljamain Sterling (bantamweight title fight)

Aleksandar Rakic versus Thiago Santos (heavyweight)

Dominick Cruz versus Casey Kenney (bantamweight)

Drew Dober versus Islam Makchachev (lightweight)

Joseph Benavidez versus Askar Askarov (flyweight)

Sean Brady versus Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Aalon Cruz versus Uros Medic (featherweight)

Randy Costa versus Trevin Jones (bantamweight)

Tim Elliott versus Jordan Espinosa (flyweight)

Amanda Lemos versus Livia Renata Souza (women's bantamweight)

Song Yadong versus Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)