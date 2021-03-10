UFC 259 medical suspensions: Israel Adesanya and Aleksandar Rakic could be out of action for six months 

Israel Adesanya and Aleksandar Rakic could be facing a potential six-month medical suspension following their performances at UFC 259 PPV event. The event took place in the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas and was overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The full list of medical suspensions handed out by NSAC was first published by mixedmartialarts.com.

Israel Adesanya's quest to become the fifth simultaneous two-division UFC champion ended in a unanimous decision loss to light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259. Stylebender put on a competitive fight against the resurgent polish champion but fell short of accomplishing the feat. He left the UFC octagon with an injured left foot and ankle.

The injuries sustained could potentially keep Israel out of action until September 3, 2021, unless cleared by doctors. In the event of a doctor's clearance, Stylebender will be suspended till April 21, 2021, with no contact till April 6, 2021. Jan Blachowicz is given a mandatory suspension till April 6, 2021, with no contact will March 28, 2021.

No.3 ranked light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic's split decision win over Thiago Santos came at a similar cost. Rakic suffered injuries to the right ankle and could be on the sidelines till September 3, 2021, unless cleared by doctors. The suspension will be reduced to April 6, 2021, if Rakic is cleared by doctors to compete. Rakic's opponent Thiago Santos is allowed to return as early as March 28, 2021.

UFC 259 medical suspensions for fighters other than Israel Adesanya and Aleksandar Rakic

UFC 259 fighters Megan Anderson and Jordan Espinosa received a potential six-month medical suspension and could be out of action till September 3, 2021.

Anderson took some heavy shots to the head before losing the featherweight title fight against champion Amanda Nunes by submission due to an armbar. The Aussie fighter must have an MRI on her right elbow and a nasal x-ray cleared by doctors to reduce her medical suspension to April 21, 2021. Jordan Espinosa can return to action on a similar timeline as that of Megan Anderson if an x-ray of the right hand is cleared by doctors.

Aljamain Sterling became the UFC bantamweight champion in the most unexpected way possible at UFC 259. The illegal knee by former champion Petr Yan hurt Sterling in the worst possible way to award him the DQ win and the bantamweight title. However, Funkmaster can return to competition by May 6, 2021, with strict no contact until April 21, 2021.

Joseph Benavidez, Rogerio Bontorin, Carlos Ulberg, Livinha Souza, Aalon Cruz, and Mario Bautista all lost their UFC 259 outings via stoppage or dominant decisions and received medical suspension till April 21, 2021.

Former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his UFC 259 opponent Casey Kenney along with Kyler Philips, Tim Elliott, Kennedy Nzechukwu, and Jake Matthews will be allowed to compete after April 6, 2021.