UFC 260: Another title fight will be added to stacked March 2021 card

Tyron Woodley versus Vicente Luque is yet another fight in the works for UFC 260 that could happen on March 27, an event that already has two title fights confirmed. The bout between Woodley and Luque is still pending confirmation.

A heavyweight title fight rematch between current champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou will be the night's main event. Another title dispute will serve as the co-main event. It will see Alexander Volkanovski defend the featherweight belt for the second time in his career against No. 2 contender Brian Ortega.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani tweeted that a welterweight bout between Woodley and Luque is currently being discussed. A former UFC welterweight champion, Woodley sits presently at No. 6 in the 170 lb ranking.

"Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou a done deal for March 27, sources say. Co-main is Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title."

"Another fight being discussed for that card is Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque, but that is not a done deal just yet, sources say," reported Ariel Helwani.

Luque comes to the fight with a solid record of 12 wins out of 14 matches in the UFC. He fought twice in 2020 - two wins - which got him enough credit to become the No. 10 in the UFC welterweight ranking.

On the other hand, Woodley has lost his three last fights in the promotion. The former 170 lb champion is yet to win since losing his belt to current titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Jon Jones to fight the winner of the upcoming UFC heavyweight title fight

UFC president Dana White revealed that Jon Jones would fight for the heavyweight championship in summer 2020 against the winner of the upcoming title fight between current champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Francis Ngannou.

After spending a decade dominating the UFC light heavyweight division, Jones decided it was time for him to move on and search for new challenges. A push to heavyweight was his final decision.

Speaking to BT Sport's Adam Catterall, White said that Jones would have a title shot right after the fight on March 27 - possibly this summer.

"I think he's ready as soon as he sees what happens with the heavyweight championship. I think he would come in right now and fight for it, but you can't jump over Francis. Francis has earned the shot," said White.