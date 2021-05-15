UFC 262 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event?

There are multiple UFC 262 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives where you can watch the pay-per-view event legally.

UFC 262 will usher in a new era in the 155 lbs. division as no.3-ranked Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira takes on No.4-ranked 'Iron' Michael Chandler with the vacant lightweight belt on the line.

How to watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler legally

Listed below are the telecasting and live streaming alternatives where you can watch UFC 262 legally in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

The early prelims of the event will stream live exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. Plans are available at $9.99 for monthly passes and $95.99 for annual passes.

USA

If you are already a subscriber of ESPN+, you can stream the prelims and main card of UFC 262 live on the platform by just paying the pay-per-view price of $69.99. An ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per month.

However, if you do not have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase the UFC bundle for $89.98 and get an annual subscription to the platform as well as access to UFC 262.

Alternatively, you can also purchase the Disney Plus Bundle along with the pay-per-view at $83.98. You will get a month's access to all the shows, movies, and original productions on Disney Plus and Hulu as well as to the full library of live sports and shows on ESPN+ along with UFC 262.

UK

UK audiences will need to tune in to BT Sport 1 for a live telecast of UFC 262. Coverage will start at 1 AM BST on Sunday, May 16, 2021, when the prelims begin and will continue until the main event fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler is over.

The event will also be available for streaming on BT Sport’s app and website for subscribers. A monthly pass is available for £25 without any contract and full access to the platform’s wide range of sporting event coverage.

EE mobile customers who are on a plan with Smart Benefits can access BT Sport by simply logging in to EE and choosing the BT Sport app. To get it on the big screen, you will have to text SPORT to 150 for a free three-month trial, after which the monthly subscription will be automatically applicable unless canceled.

India

Indian audiences can watch the main card of UFC 262 live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). They can also stream it on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription from 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

A Sony LIV premium subscription is available at Rs. 299 for 3 months, Rs. 699 for 6 months, and Rs. 999 for the whole year, while Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 can be accessed with local cable or DTH connections. There is no additional pay-per-view cost for the event in India.

