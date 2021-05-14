UFC 262 weigh-in results: Which fighters missed weight and did any bouts get canceled?

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira made the championship weight of 155 pounds at the UFC 262 weigh-ins. The two lightweights are set to headline the upcoming PPV event, which will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The co-main event fight on the card between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush was on the cusp of becoming a catchweight bout. On his first attempt, Dariush stepped on the scale at 156.5 pounds, which is half a pound over the required limit for lightweight bouts.

UFC officials gave Darisuh an hour to cut the excessive weight and the 32-year-old successfully hit the mark at 156 pounds on his second attempt. Dariush, however, did require a box to cover him while he was on the scale. Dariush's opponent, Tony Ferguson, stepped on the scale at 156 pounds.

Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo successfully weighed in at 126 pounds. Both women are set to compete in a flyweight bout at Saturday's event.

The exciting featherweight contest between Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza will also go ahead as planned as both fighters weighed in at 146 pounds.

The only fighter competing at UFC 262 who missed weight was Rogerio Bontorin. The Brazilian was one pound overweight (137) on the scale. Bearing the brunt of a grueling weight cut, Bontorin decided not to make a second attempt. He will forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse in his catchweight bout opposite Matt Schnell.

Did any UFC 262 fights get canceled?

As of now, it appears all the fights scheduled to take place at UFC 262 will go ahead as planned. Fortunately, Rogerio Bontorin was the only fighter who missed weight by the small margin of one pound. This was enough to convince the athletic commission that it would only be fair to let him compete at UFC 262.

UFC 262 will see a new lightweight champion crowned by the end of the event. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira both appeared confident ahead of their main event bout.

While Oliveira comes into the bout on a stunning eight-fight win streak, Chandler is coming off a remarkable promotional debut win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.