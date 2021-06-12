UFC 263 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

There are several crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives to watch this weekend's UFC 263 legally.

The promotion returns with a stacked card that promises to be a blockbuster event, headlined by UFC middleweight king, 'The Last Stylebender' Israel Adesanya and 'The Italian Dream' Marvin Vettori.

The co-main event will feature UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo as he defends his belt against Brandon Moreno in a rematch. The returning Nate Diaz meets Leon Edwards in his much-anticipated comeback to the octagon.

UFC 263 will go down at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with live fans in attendance.

How to legally watch UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2?

There are multiple options to legally watch or stream UFC 263 instead of viewing the event on crackstream or Reddit streams. Following are the TV channels and digital platforms where fans in the US, UK, and India can watch the pay-per-view card.

USA

Early prelims and prelims will be available for viewing live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The pay-per-view main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and cost $69.99 for the existing ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Those who do not have an ESPN+ subscription can go for the UFC bundle that costs $89.98 and comes with the UFC 263 pay-per-view and one year's subscription to the platform.

If you are an avid watcher of Disney or Hulu content, you can also purchase the Disney Plus bundle. It costs $82.99 and comes with the UFC 263 pay-per-view and a month's subscription to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (with ads). After your 30 days are over, you can continue with the combined subscription at an economic rate of $13.99 per month.

If viewers are interested in pre-show coverage with UFC Live presented by DraftKings, they can watch it from 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT on ABC.

UK

In the UK, UFC 263 prelims and main card can be watched live on BT Sport 1 channel as well as on BT Sport's app and website with a £25 monthtly pass without any contract.

India

The UFC 263 main card will be available for the Indian audience on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels, accessible with a local cable or DTH connection. The card will simulcast on Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription that comes at Rs. 299 for three months, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Fans residing in European countries like Germany, Austria, Italy, and Spain can catch the event live on DAZN. Those who live in countries that have no direct broadcast of the event can catch the event live on UFC Fight Pass. Subscriptions are available at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

