UFC 264: 2 possible locations for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor have signed a deal for their trilogy fight, which will occur at UFC 264 on July 10. However, the location for the event is still to be confirmed by the promotion.

The two lightweight fighters will lock horns against each other for the third time in their careers. At the moment, they are tied at one win each.

The first time The Diamond and The Notorious One met, still competing as featherweights, the Irishman emerged victorious after a first-round technical knockout.

Poirier is in. McGregor is in.



The trilogy is set.



July 10. For all the marbles! pic.twitter.com/AFC3nCqFT5 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 3, 2021

In the second, six years later, it was Poirier who sent McGregor to the canvas. A second-round technical knockout win to equalize the score. The third clash, at UFC 264, will finally settle the rivalry and probably align the winner as the next challenger for the lightweight championship.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's official retirement, the 155 lb gold is up for grabs. The UFC appointed Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler as the first to have the chance to become the new champ at UFC 262 on May 10.

UFC 264: T-Mobile Arena

McGregor v Cerrone

UFC president Dana White mentioned that UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor was being planned to take place in a large arena with a crowd.

As the United States' vaccination program unfolds in lightning-fast coordination, more states will likely start to open up their economies for events like the UFC just like Texas and Florida.

Advertisement

ESPN's Ariel Helwani revealed that for UFC 264 the promotion is considering returning to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which can accommodate up to 20,000 fans.

Some more on today’s Poirier news + 2nd quarter PPV lineup: https://t.co/3PPuY9i460 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2021

The last time Conor McGregor competed before COVID-19 restrictions left venues worldwide empty was against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in early 2020.

After a two-month paralyzation in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the UFC chose to hold the majority of its events at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, where the rematch with Poirier took place.

UFC 264: Etihad Arena

UFC 257: Poirier v McGregor

Advertisement

The UFC used the Yas Bay Arena, or Etihad Arena, located on the entertainment island of Yas in Abu Dhabi, to promote events in early 2021.

The venue, which can hold up to 18,000 people, was originally going to have its inauguration in 2020 but had to wait until this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The first event to take place at the modern Emirati arena was UFC Fight Island 7, where Max Holloway beat Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier also took place in the UFC's Fight Island new venue. It is understood that if the T-Mobile Arena plan does not play out as expected, the alternative in the United Arab Emirates could be the go-to option for UFC 264.