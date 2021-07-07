Dana White names the most important trilogy in UFC history

UFC president Dana White has revealed what he believes is the most important trilogy in the history of the promotion. The UFC boss said that distinction belongs to Randy Couture vs. Chuck Liddell.

White pointed out that no other feud in UFC history can compare to the classic Couture-Liddell rivalry. In a recent interview with TheMacLife, Dana White said:

"The Ortiz-Shamrock one wasn't like Couture-Liddell. Nobody expected Couture to win that first fight. Couture went in and beat Liddell and Liddell definitely didn't expect it. Then Liddell gets better prepared for the second and third fights."

But before he came to that conclusion, White had mistakenly named Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier as his answer, only to be reminded that Jones beat Cormier twice both times they fought. However, it's important to note that their UFC 214 rematch was overturned into a no-contest after Jones tested positive for the banned substance Turinabol.

Dana White expects big things for UFC 264

UFC 264 will be headlined by the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The blockbuster event will go down on Saturday, July 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be the first time in over a year that the UFC will host a Las Vegas event with a live crowd present. Dana White said he expects the high-profile pay-per-view to produce record-breaking numbers.

"This fight this weekend will have more celebrities coming than any fight ever in UFC history. Got more pre-buys than any fight in UFC history," White said.

The UFC boss also reiterated that the winner of the main event will get the opportunity to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. White said:

"It's obviously the biggest pay-per-view of the year. It's the perfect fight it's one of those trilogy fights. People love trilogies. What Conor did to Poirier the first fight. What Poirier did to Conor the second fight. These guys are both in the position right now, if they win on Saturday night, for a title shot. I mean there's so much on the line."

