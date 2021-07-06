Does Conor McGregor hold the record for the fastest knockdown rate in UFC history?

According to official records, the record for the fastest knockdown rate in UFC history does not belong to Conor McGregor.

However, the Irishman has racked up several impressive knockdowns during his time at the top of the UFC.

Often touted as one of the greatest and most accurate strikers, McGregor has consistently proved there is a sound reason behind fans referring to him as a striking maestro.

The average UFC fighter has recorded 1 knockdown for every 48 minutes and 29 seconds in the octagon.



Conor McGregor has averaged 1 knockdown every 8 minutes, 16 seconds.



His left hand carries devastating KO power, something that all his opponents are wary of. Having recorded 19 KO/TKO's in his 22 wins, the Conor McGregor's record puts to bed any debate about him being a genuine KO threat.

In addition to a knockdown ratio of 1.81, Conor McGregor averages 5.32 significant strikes landed per minute. What's more, in all his wins, Conor McGregor has only gone beyond the second round in a fight twice; while going up against Max Holloway and Nate Diaz. The Dubliner was pushed all the way by both men, but was able to secure victories on the judges' scorecards..

How Conor McGregor became the striking kingpin

Conor McGregor took to combat sports like fish to water. Walking into Crumlin Boxing Club at the age of 12, the Irishman was one of the most talented young individuals his former coach Phil Sutcliffe had ever seen.

"He was just like any other kid who walked into the gym wanting to join a boxing club. He trained very, very hard. He was one of the kids you never had to shout at, he was very focussed," said Sutcliffe.

Years of training, along with tons of blood, sweat, and tears, made the Irishman a true powerhouse and a UFC lightweight kingpin in every sense of the word.

McGregor's journey in the UFC is far from over. He is set to take on his biggest test yet, the final edition of his trilogy saga against Dustin Poirier this weekend.

With a lot more than just bragging rights hanging in the balance, Conor McGregor's performance could determine whether we see him enter the octagon again..

