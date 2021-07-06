"I'm coming for you, pea head" - Conor McGregor hums a hilarious tune mocking Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has never been one to shy away from engaging in a war of words against his UFC contemporaries. In fact, he has been hailed as one of the most outstanding practitioners of psychological warfare.

The Irishman recently took to Twitter in a bid to launch the latest strike on his upcoming opponent, Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor posted a recording where he was heard humming an amusing tune as he issued a warning to the Lafayette, Louisiana, native.

"Dustin... pea head... I'm coming for you, pea head. Silly hillbilly!" quipped McGregor in what was a rather brief attack.

Tensions flare between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

While fight night is still an arm's length away, the hostilities and trash talk have already begun. The stakes for both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are through the roof on this one. With their legacy in the octagon hanging in the balance, the result of this fight has the ability to set the tone for what remains of their respective careers.

Attacks have been mounted on both sides. Dustin Poirier is known to do his talking in the octagon. However, 'The Diamond' recently took a dig at the Dubliner's aversion to ground combat in response to McGregor's statement that the first fighter attempting a takedown would be labeled a "dusty b**ch."

"How about the first one to get taken down is dusty b***h? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me," said Poirier.

Conor McGregor responded to the American by declaring that 'The Diamond' would pay for all his comments on fight night. Keeping his record and temperament in mind, counting the Irish powerhouse out would be a fatal mistake.

