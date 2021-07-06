UFC 264: Embedded Episode 2: Gilbert Burns packs his lucky underwear and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson receives wishes from his students

Gilbert Burns and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson have their lucky charms ready ahead of their co-main welterweight showdown at UFC 264. The bout is of significance for the top five contenders as the winner is bound to be propelled forward for a title shot.

In the second episode of UFC 264 Embedded: Vlog Series, Gilbert Burns was seen packing his luggage at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. Other garments aside, Burns did not forget to pack his lucky underwear, which was dotted with little red hearts and images of his wife, Bruna Burns. Revealing his undergarment for fight night, Gilbert Burns said:

"My lucky underwear. The wife. With you wherever you go. That's the lucky one. That's the one that we fight (in). Let's go."

Watch the episode below:

Meanwhile, Burns' opponent, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, has received his own quota of luck from his pupils. 'Wonderboy' revealed several cards written by his young students wishing him luck for the upcoming fight. Thompson also claimed to have a personal attachment with most of his 800 students. Reading out fighting instructions from one of his pupils, Stephen Thompson said:

"Yeah, these are my students. So my students write me letters and things just wishing me good luck. We've got over 800 students now and most of them are my kids. 5-11 years old. And I got a lot of them writing me cards, goodbye cards goodluck cards. Punch him in the face is what he is telling me to do. That's the plan Fisher, to punch him in the face."

Gilbert Burns doesn't want be just the jiu-jitsu guy

Gilbert Burns doesn't want an ordinary UFC career and is working hard to make it happen. The no.2-ranked welterweight contender also revealed that he doesn't want to be stereotyped as a BJJ fighter and is constantly developing other aspects of his game. Burns said:

"I don't wanna be just an ordinary guy in the UFC. I work very hard to make a difference. To be different. Now I don't wanna be just the Brazilian guy, just the Jiu-Jitsu guy. So that's why I put a lot of work on all the areas, you know. But I'm not done yet. Gotta lot to work still."

Meanwhile, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is doing hill runs to develop his 'legs and lungs,' which he believes are key components to success. The second episode of UFC 264 Embedded: Vlog Series also had footage of Dustin Poirier where 'The Diamond' could be seen talking to his family over a video call.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh