"I'm gonna slap him" - When Dustin Poirier warned Dana White to keep Conor McGregor away at UFC 264 press conference

The latest episode of UFC 264 Embedded has dropped, offering us close-up footage of the interactions between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Leading up to UFC 264, Conor McGregor has truly revived his 'Notorious' persona. It was on full display at the press conference and the ceremonial weigh-ins.

While the insults on the microphone could be heard loud and clear, what Poirier and McGregor said to each other on stage off the mic wasn't audible. Until now, that is. In episode 6 of UFC 264 Embedded, we can hear distinctly what Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor say to each other and Dana White during the press conference.

As 'The Notorious' Irishman proceeded to throw Poirier's hot sauce bottles into the crowd and taunt him, the Louisiana native warned UFC president Dana White. 'The Diamond' said:

"Don't let him come by me, man, or I'm gonna f***ing hit him for real."

Conor McGregor proceeded to walk towards Dustin Poirier's side of the table. The American issued another warning to Dana White and said:

"You gotta watch that, because I'm really gonna crack his a**. I'm not joking with you, Dana. If he gets closer, I'm gonna crack him. As long as he doesn't get close to me."

As Poirier talked to White, McGregor walked over to his side and picked the last remaining bottle of hot sauce on the table, throwing it into the audience. Dana White promised Dustin Poirier that they'd have more bottles brought up to the stage. Poirier issued one final warning, saying:

"Look, I'm cool. Just, if he gets close to me, I'm gonna slap him. I'm gonna let you know that, alright? If he gets in my area, alright?"

Watch the episode below:

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will put their best foot forward at UFC 264

'The Notorious' and 'The Diamond' have a lot at stake in this trilogy bout at UFC 264. Needless to say, they will bring their A-game to the fight. After all, the winner gets a shot at UFC lightweight champion Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira.

With only hours to go, the tension and excitement are palpable. It's going to be an absolute firecracker of a main event. May the best man win.

