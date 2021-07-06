Watch: BT Sport's incredible comic book-inspired promo for the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy at UFC 264

UFC 264 is almost upon us, with less than a week to go for the epic showdown between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the main event. The trilogy fight has a long history behind it, with both combatants currently having one win each.

The rivalry dates back all the way to 2014 when Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought for the first time inside the octagon at UFC 178 in the featherweight division. McGregor predicted a first-round knockout and delivered. He was dubbed 'Mystic Mac' following that fight.

They met again seven years later at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, this time as lightweights. Dustin Poirier shocked the world when he knocked Conor McGregor out in the second round. Everything aligned perfectly for a trilogy fight.

BT Sport has encapsulated all of these events in a brilliantly designed comic-book-style promo for UFC 264. Taking textbook elements from comics and their illustrations, the promo makes for a fascinating piece of entertainment.

Dare we say, this would look fantastic in a printed comic book, too. Perhaps they might make one after the trilogy concludes at UFC 264.

UFC 264 could be the biggest card of 2021

Whenever Conor McGregor fights, the world tunes in. The aura and star power of the Irishman are undeniable. While 2021 has given us some brilliant fight cards so far and has amazing ones lined up, there is every possibility that UFC 264 could be the biggest event of the year.

The UFC has obviously been doing a great job promoting the event and the trilogy. Additionally, BT Sport has been knocking it out of the park with some absolutely jaw-dropping promos. The latest comic book-inspired promo is another amidst a long list of stellar promos that they have released leading up to UFC 264.

The event deserves all the hype and then some. Let's see who emerges victorious in the decisive trilogy fight.

