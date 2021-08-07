UFC 265 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are multiple crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives that you can use to watch UFC 265 live legally. The event will go down at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

This weekend's pay-per-view card for UFC 265 will be headlined by an interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

The PPV's co-main event will see a bantamweight clash between Jose Aldo and Pedro Munhoz.

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane - Television and live streaming

Following are the television and live streaming platforms that you can use to watch UFC 265 legally.

If you have no direct access to any television channel or live streaming platform for live UFC telecast, then you can purchase a UFC Fight Pass membership at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. On this platform, you will be able to watch the early prelims and certain preliminary card fights live, depending on your location.

Find out the timings and full card for UFC 265 here, and some of the top names to look out for here.

USA

In the USA, the entire UFC 265 card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. With a membership, the early prelims can be watched on UFC Fight Pass and the preliminary card will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

The main card will be available exclusively on ESPN Plus as a pay-per-view for the price of $69.99.

An ESPN Plus subscription costs $5.99 monthly and $59.99 annually at the moment. However, the price will rise to $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year starting from next week. Prices for UFC pay-per-views are reportedly going to remain unchanged.

If you do not have an ESPN Plus subscription, you can take advantage of the UFC Bundle that costs $89.98 and gets you both UFC 265 pay-per-view access as well as one-year subscription to the platform.

You can also purchase the Disney Plus Bundle package that costs $83.98 and gives you one month's access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the ad-included version of Hulu, along with UFC 265.

UK

The UFC 265 prelims and main card will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable anytime.

BT Broadband users can get BT Sport channels at a discounted rate of £15. EE Mobile customers can get three months of free access to BT Sport by texting SPORT to 150, after which you can either move to the monthly subscription or pay £10 a month for mobile access only.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC 265 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year.

UFC events are usually broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) as well, but due to the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, it is possible that the television channels will be preoccupied with the telecast of live Olympic events.

