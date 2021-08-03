UFC 265: Embedded, episode 1: Ciryl Gane plays golf and explains the meaning behind his nickname 'Bon Gamin'

Ciryl Gane was recently seen playing golf in the first episode of the UFC 265: Embedded series. His nickname, 'Bon Gamin', loosely translates to 'good kids'. Fans have often wondered why the hard-hitting fighter picked such a moniker.

In the opening episode of the vlog series for this weekend's pay-per-view, Gane explained the true meaning behind his nickname while teeing golf balls up with his coach, Benjamin Sarfati.

"I know I'm a good guy. Every time I like to love, I like to dancing every time. But I like to go to the war. I say babyface maybe something like that, or good kids or something like that. We're stupid, 'Bon Gamin'. It's a French nickname. But that's perfect."

Ciryl Gane describes his ideal mindset

Composure plays a vital role in making a fighter. One of the most important attributes in a combat sports athlete is a calm demeanor and presence of mind. That is something that Ciryl Gane as a fighter embodies. While explaining why the moniker 'Bon Gamin' means a lot to his team and himself, he said:

"This is not only a name of group. This is a mindset, 'Bon Gamin'. Is like stay young forever, stay young on your mind forever. Stay young and do what you want to do. Stay humble. Stay everything good feeling, just good feeling. This is 'Bon Gamin'."

Ciryl Gane admitted that as a fighter it is essential to keep his feet planted on the ground even if he tries to reach for the stars.

The 'Bon Gamin' nickname suits Ciryl Gane perfectly as he is known for his sportsman spirit and the respect he harbors for his opponents.

As far as Ciryl Gane is concerned, 'Bon Gamin' is more than just a moniker, it is a way of life and a code of conduct, which is something that speaks volumes about his character.

Watch the entire episode below:

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Harvey Leonard